Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global V2X Cybersecurity Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global V2X Cybersecurity market is expected to reach $3,515.69 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% during 2019 to 2026.
Factors such as rising trend of vehicles with V2X technologies, increasing cyber-attacks in the automotive industry, and rising demand for electric vehicles with connected car technologies are driving the market growth. Though, complex ecosystem with multiple stakeholders is restraining the market. Moreover, increasing trend of connected and autonomous vehicle technologies prone to cyberattacks and rising demand for electric vehicles are the opportunities for the V2X Cybersecurity market.
Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment is projected to be the significant growing market during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing demand for connected car technologies in passenger cars, which also makes them prone to cyber threats and data breaches. Globally, the number of connected passenger cars is more than commercial vehicles, which has resulted in their greater market growth. There are a number of passenger cars equipped with V2X available in the market, such as Audi A4 and Cadillac CTS. Also, an increasing number of electric vehicles will drive the V2X cybersecurity market for passenger car segment to secure the growing V2G communications across the globe.
The key vendors mentioned are AutoTalks Ltd., Onboard Security (Qualcomm), ESCRYPT, APTIV, Harman International, Auto Crypt, NXP Semiconductors, Continental, Trillium Secure Inc., Karamba Security, Green Hills Software, Infineon Technologies AG, ID Quantique, SafeRide Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Vector Informatik GmbH, BlackBerry Certicom, Denso Corporation, and Lear Corporation.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market, By Connectivity
5.1 Introduction
5.2 C-V2X (Cellular-V2X)
5.3 Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC)
6 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market, By Unit Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Roadside Unit (RSU)
6.3 On-board Unit (OBU)
7 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market, By Security
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Embedded
7.3 Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)
8 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market, By Communication
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Vehicle-to-Pedestrians (V2P)
8.3 Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)
8.4 Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C)
8.5 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)
8.6 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)
9 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market, By Vehicle Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial Vehicle
9.3 Passenger Car
10 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market, By Form
10.1 Introduction
10.2 External Cloud Services
10.3 In-vehicle
11 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Strategic Benchmarking
13 Vendors Landscape
13.1 AutoTalks Ltd.
13.2 Onboard Security (Qualcomm)
13.3 ESCRYPT
13.4 APTIV
13.5 Harman International
13.6 Auto Crypt
13.7 NXP Semiconductors
13.8 Continental
13.9 Trillium Secure Inc.
13.10 Karamba Security
13.11 Green Hills Software
13.12 Infineon Technologies AG
13.13 ID Quantique
13.14 SafeRide Technologies
13.15 STMicroelectronics
13.16 Vector Informatik GmbH
13.17 BlackBerry Certicom
13.18 Denso Corporation
13.19 Lear Corporation
