The Global V2X Cybersecurity market is expected to reach $3,515.69 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% during 2019 to 2026.



Factors such as rising trend of vehicles with V2X technologies, increasing cyber-attacks in the automotive industry, and rising demand for electric vehicles with connected car technologies are driving the market growth. Though, complex ecosystem with multiple stakeholders is restraining the market. Moreover, increasing trend of connected and autonomous vehicle technologies prone to cyberattacks and rising demand for electric vehicles are the opportunities for the V2X Cybersecurity market.



Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment is projected to be the significant growing market during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing demand for connected car technologies in passenger cars, which also makes them prone to cyber threats and data breaches. Globally, the number of connected passenger cars is more than commercial vehicles, which has resulted in their greater market growth. There are a number of passenger cars equipped with V2X available in the market, such as Audi A4 and Cadillac CTS. Also, an increasing number of electric vehicles will drive the V2X cybersecurity market for passenger car segment to secure the growing V2G communications across the globe.



The key vendors mentioned are AutoTalks Ltd., Onboard Security (Qualcomm), ESCRYPT, APTIV, Harman International, Auto Crypt, NXP Semiconductors, Continental, Trillium Secure Inc., Karamba Security, Green Hills Software, Infineon Technologies AG, ID Quantique, SafeRide Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Vector Informatik GmbH, BlackBerry Certicom, Denso Corporation, and Lear Corporation.



Key Questions Answered



How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market, By Connectivity

5.1 Introduction

5.2 C-V2X (Cellular-V2X)

5.3 Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC)



6 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market, By Unit Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Roadside Unit (RSU)

6.3 On-board Unit (OBU)



7 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market, By Security

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Embedded

7.3 Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)



8 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market, By Communication

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Vehicle-to-Pedestrians (V2P)

8.3 Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

8.4 Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C)

8.5 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

8.6 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)



9 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial Vehicle

9.3 Passenger Car



10 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market, By Form

10.1 Introduction

10.2 External Cloud Services

10.3 In-vehicle



11 Global V2X Cybersecurity Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Strategic Benchmarking



13 Vendors Landscape

13.1 AutoTalks Ltd.

13.2 Onboard Security (Qualcomm)

13.3 ESCRYPT

13.4 APTIV

13.5 Harman International

13.6 Auto Crypt

13.7 NXP Semiconductors

13.8 Continental

13.9 Trillium Secure Inc.

13.10 Karamba Security

13.11 Green Hills Software

13.12 Infineon Technologies AG

13.13 ID Quantique

13.14 SafeRide Technologies

13.15 STMicroelectronics

13.16 Vector Informatik GmbH

13.17 BlackBerry Certicom

13.18 Denso Corporation

13.19 Lear Corporation



