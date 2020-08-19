SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top enterprise executives in Brazil are increasingly involved in cyber security decisions amid rising concerns about breaches and other vulnerabilities, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Cyber Security – Solutions & Services Report for Brazil finds enterprises in the country focused on complying with Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados (LGPD), the new Brazilian privacy law that is requiring many enterprises to change their data-protection processes and technologies. These stricter regulations are leading to a more mature cyber security market in Brazil.

“The rising focus on cyber security is changing the way enterprises in Brazil procure strategic security services,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Top executives are increasingly interested in understanding cyber risks.”

In addition to the LGPD, some Brazilian businesses are upgrading their cyber security measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has spurred a move to allow many employees to work from home, the report says. While statistics aren’t available, there’s a perception in Brazil that cyber attacks have increased during the pandemic.

The increasing attention on cyber security in Brazil is compelling traditional consulting firms to focus on cyber technology architecture assessments and design, the report adds. These companies are hiring specialists, announcing new service offerings and establishing cyber security labs. Large consulting firms have restructured their strategy consulting portfolios to include cyber security.

To address continued security gaps, leading service providers have developed proprietary platforms that integrate many security solutions, the report adds. The market for technical services in Brazil is highly fragmented, with hundreds of service providers offering integration services. Many, however, do not have adequate expertise or operate only in a limited region.

The report also sees service providers embracing artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to offer managed security services. These tools take in vast amounts of data and use smart analytics to identify how threats are morphing and spreading. Managed security services have become a necessity for many enterprises.

The report also finds a growing interest in identity and access management as businesses in Brazil move to the cloud. Federated single sign-on services allow users to access multiple systems that reside in separated networks or clouds.

In addition, data loss prevention tools are rising in importance in Brazil because of the new LGPD regulations, the report says. Clients procuring these solutions should look for local partners with local implementation capabilities and after-sales support, the report recommends.

If a company is concerned about compliance, it should look for tools that scan and obfuscate data, while companies concerned with malware, ransomware and data breaches should consider tools that provide real-time data monitoring and automated access blocking, the report adds.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Cyber Security – Solutions & Services Report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 55 providers and vendors across five quadrants: Identity & Access Management, Data Leakage/Loss Prevention, Technical Security Services, Strategic Security Services and Managed Security Services.

The report names IBM has a leader in four quadrants and Logicalis as a leader in three quadrants. Agility Networks Tecnologia, Broadcom, Deloitte and ISH Tecnologia are named as leaders in two quadrants, and Accenture, Capgemini, CenturyLink, Compasso UOL, EY, Forcepoint, McAfee, Microsoft, NTT, Okta, OpenText, Oracle, PwC, senhasegura, Stefanini Rafael, Trend Micro, Unisys and Varonis are all named leaders in one.

