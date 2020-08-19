MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare® Corporation (NASDAQ: TRHC) , a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, announced today an agreement to deliver clinical telepharmacy services for Pack4U . A personalized medication delivery company, Pack4U uses a digital pharmacy network to drive patient-centric care. This new partnership will provide an integrated platform for comprehensive medication management and safety, keeping patients safe at home.



Pack4U’s enhanced medication adherence program, “Connected Care at Home,” brings together technology and pharmacy networks. Its direct-to-patient device integrates in-home medication dispensing and real-time patient feedback to provide data-driven insights for improved patient outcomes. TRHC’s clinical telepharmacy services will provide medication monitoring for adherence and coordination with providers to optimize clinical results. With the addition of TRHC’s data science, analytics, and expertise, Pack4U offers a complete package to health plans for improving quality metrics, including Star Ratings and HEDIS measures.

“Our digital service is a robust, scalable solution for medication adherence and triage of real-time, patient-reported outcome data,” says Rahul Chopra, President of Pack4U. “The data we collect, coupled with TRHC’s clinical pharmacy technology, data science, and support, will greatly impact the lives of patients living with chronic conditions. Together with TRHC, we’re leveraging our collective intellectual property and services to deliver high quality, personalized care to people at home.”

“Our clinical call centers ensure safe and effective medication use for millions of patients,” states TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “TRHC will provide highly personalized support for patients who use Pack4U’s connected care service. Our SinfoniaRx division clinical staff will monitor and intervene, when necessary, to address barriers to medication adherence, prevent adverse drug events, and relay relevant data to care teams for timely actions that improve health outcomes.”

In 2018, 5.8 billion prescriptions were fulfilled by pharmacies in the U.S. per the IQVIA™ Institute for Human Data Science . Prescriptions for chronic, persistent conditions accounted for more than two-thirds of all orders. Medication adherence remains an ongoing challenge with high non-adherence rates resulting in a failure to reduce the progression of chronic disease, causing higher healthcare costs from unnecessary ER visits and increased hospital and nursing home admissions.

A recent study validates that pharmacist-led interventions improve adherence and reduce total healthcare costs. Telepharmacy solutions can provide a critical link to homebound patients who require ongoing care for chronic conditions, especially during stay-at-home orders prompted by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) epidemic.

