PLANO, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NSDQ: DZSI), a leading enabler of the hyper-connected world, today announced the consolidation of its acquired brands under DZS and its new senior leadership team and organizational structure designed to accelerate globalization of its groundbreaking innovations. Additionally, the company outlined its going forward vision and strategy under the direction of newly appointed President and CEO Charlie Vogt, and unveiled a new DZS logo.

“I’ve never seen a market teeming with more opportunities than we are seeing right now with the confluence of 5G and next-generation fiber access technologies, the proliferation of IOT and cloud virtualization, and the transformation enabled by software defined networking and orchestration,” said Mr. Vogt. “Sitting squarely in the middle of this sea change is DZS, a company uniquely positioned to capitalize on the promise of these favorable technology trends, including the fixed and mobile broadband investments being made by Rural America supported by the $20 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) and the 5G stimulus programs globally. A market leader in next-generation broadband access technologies, and partnered with many of the world’s most innovative companies such as Rakuten and its disruptive, open vRAN 5G (virtualized Radio Access Network), DZS has the ingredients to revolutionize the broadband access and enterprise LAN markets.”

Technology Pillars

The ability for DZS to capture its expanding marketing opportunity is built on four technology pillars – 1) 5G transport and connectivity, 2) next-generation fiber access including 10gig PON, 3) passive optical LAN for enterprises, and 4) connected premises. Drawing upon innovation partnered with the most advanced broadband and 5G pioneers including LGU+, Korea Telecom, SK Broadband, Rakuten, Etisalat and Telefonica, DZS is accelerating its innovation and expertise into North America, Latin America and EMEA.

Management Team

The DZS management team unveiled today is composed of leaders who have been technology disruptors and pioneers in broadband access, mobility and cloud.

Tom Cancro, Chief Financial Officer – former GE and Verizon

– former GE and Verizon Philip Yim, Chief Technology Officer – former Allied Telesis, Turin Networks, AFC, and Siemens

– former Allied Telesis, Turin Networks, AFC, and Siemens Daniel Won, Chief Product Officer – former DASAN Networks, LG and Cisco

– former DASAN Networks, LG and Cisco Jay Hilbert, EVP, Americas Sales – former Nokia, Commscope, Cambium and Rignet

– former Nokia, Commscope, Cambium and Rignet Kai Uebach, EVP, EMEA Sales – former Siemens Mobile Networks, Golden Towers BTS and Telecel

– former Siemens Mobile Networks, Golden Towers BTS and Telecel Jun Bahk, EVP, Asia Sales – former British Telecom and Korea Telecom

– former British Telecom and Korea Telecom Geoff Burke, Chief Marketing Officer – former Calix, Motorola/Next Level and Broadband Forum

– former Calix, Motorola/Next Level and Broadband Forum Keith Nauman, EVP of Global Services – former AT&T

Other key leaders include Mitch Fleming, North America Sales, former ADTRAN, Calix, Ciena; Seung Dong (SD) Lee, Chief Architect, former DASAN Solutions; Jerry Lee, Chief Integration Officer, former PWC, Accenture and IBM; Eric Mackey, Vice President of Sales Operations, former HPE, Imagine Communications and Ribbon Communications; Michael Siebke, Chief Information Officer, former KEYMILE; and Laura Larsen-Misunas, Chief People Officer, former Zhone and Ascend Communications.

“We are very fortunate and thrilled to have Charlie take the helm at DZS to maximize the global potential of our innovative portfolio and expertise across a rapidly expanding broadband world,” said Phillip Yim, Chief Technology Officer. “Our leadership team is 110% behind Charlie’s vision and commitment to a unified, customer-obsessed culture. We are embracing a unique window of opportunity to enable skyrocketing broadband traffic, disruptive and innovative applications and evolving business models. Charlie’s management style and industry experience has the team and company enthusiastic about the future.”

About DZS

DZS (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global provider of leading-edge access, 5G transport, and enterprise communications platforms that enable the emerging hyper-connected world. A pioneer in disaggregated platforms, SDN, and virtualization, service providers and enterprises look to DZS for the innovation that leads to future-proof networks and outstanding performance. Over 1,200 service providers, operators, and enterprises in over 120 countries have leveraged DZS innovation, open solutions, and agility to arm them with the network resources and deployment freedom they need to lead in their markets and deliver an unrivaled communications experience. With manufacturing, engineering, service and support centers of excellence spread across the globe, DZS is positioned to bring next-generation technologies and world-class solutions to service providers and enterprises who are poised to transform, compete and win.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS, Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

