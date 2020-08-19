Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social Sustainability - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Across all economic sectors and geographic areas, companies face increasing pressure to adopt more socially sustainable practices. This pressure is coming from multiple sources and directions, including investors, regulators, activists, news media, social media, and the general public.
For decades, many businesses were guided by the theory advanced in 1970 by free-market economist Milton Friedman, who said companies should be managed solely to maximize shareholder value.
The last decade has seen a sea change in attitudes about business management. In 2019, the influential Business Roundtable adopted a new Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation, signed by 181 CEOs in the US. The statement said corporate leaders have a duty to manage their companies for the benefit of customers, employees, suppliers, communities, and the environment, as well as shareholders. In other words, leaders have a responsibility to manage their companies sustainably.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
