SCHUYLER, Neb., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QC Supply, a leading provider of products, supplies, equipment and turnkey solutions to swine and poultry integrators and growers, announced the appointment of Kent Gardner as its new CEO, effective August 17. He succeeds Kevin Andrews, who joined QC Supply after his role as an Advisory Director at Charlesbank Capital Partners and served as CEO since 2019.



QC Supply is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners that markets its wide range of brand name and proprietary products to swine and poultry markets, as well as to other production and companion animal businesses and professionals, through a combination of catalogs, a sales force and a full e-commerce platform. Founded in 1982, QC Supply has 34 locations and employs over 300 people.

Mr. Gardner brings over 20 years of experience in distribution and service industries. Prior to joining QC Supply, he was the President of the West Division at Beacon Building Products, Inc. since January 2018, leading Beacon‘s largest business segment, with over $2 billion in revenue, to substantial sales and EBITDA growth. He joined Beacon in 2006, holding several executive positions through the years while helping the company grow into North America’s largest publicly traded distributor of residential and commercial roofing materials and complementary building products. His responsibilities included operational improvement and integration, team building and organizational development, and business process reengineering. During his tenure at Beacon, he played a key role in over 25 acquisitions and helped lead his team in the opening of 21 new branch locations.

“I have always enjoyed working in a fast-paced, growing business environment where the opportunities for explosive growth and talent development were key strategic priorities,” said Mr. Gardner. “QC Supply is at the forefront of both, and a leader in its space. In addition, the company’s commitment to Midwest values and the American Farmer are strongly appealing to me, and I am truly excited to join this team and help forge an even stronger future for QC Supply.”

Mr. Andrews said, “I am grateful to have partnered with Charlesbank and the QC team to lead this terrific company through this critical phase of team building and foundation development. I believe QC is well-positioned for its next phase of growth. Kent’s enthusiasm to support our farming communities is matched by his experience in distribution and services, making him an ideal fit for this leadership role.”

Prior to Beacon, Mr. Gardner spent eight years at Cintas Corporation in crucial sales and operations roles. He is also a Veteran who served in the United States Army as a commissioned Military Police Officer. He graduated with honors from the University of Missouri.

Sam Bartlett, a Managing Director at Charlesbank, added, “Kent brings an impressive track record, having effectively helped scale Beacon’s business and numerous employees through a combination of organic and acquisitive growth over his 15-year tenure. His high level of commercial, operational and business development experience positions him strongly to help QC Supply drive further growth and improvement throughout the business.”

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm managing more than $7 billion of capital. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings and also engages in opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

About QC Supply

From our humble beginnings in a garage, selling name-brand equipment and replacement parts to local livestock producers in 1982, QC Supply has evolved into an international distributor to farms, businesses and resellers worldwide. QC Supply offers thousands of name brands, including hard-to-find products. QC Supply also has its own lines of clothing (Five Rock), cleaners and disinfectants (CASCO), pet products (Deer Creek), livestock equipment (Delphi Products), and fans (Durafan). Customers frequent QC Supply for their in-house technical support experts trained in a wide variety of products. These experts are able to answer technical questions, aid customers in product selection and provide support after the sale. Headquartered in Schuyler, NE, QC Supply operates a call center, website, 27 retail locations across the Midwest and South, and two regional distribution centers located in Nebraska and Iowa. Led by passionate employees with deep ties to agriculture, we stand ready to help you find the next solution to your problem.

