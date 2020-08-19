Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China 3D Glass Industry Report, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report highlights the following:

Global 3D glass industry (supply, demand, market structure, etc.);

Chinese 3D glass market (size, structure, patents, prices, competitive pattern, drivers, etc.);

3D glass production materials (glass substrate, polishing materials, coating materials, ink, etc.) (market size, competitive pattern, etc.);

3D glass processing equipment (hot bending machine, CNC engraving machine, flat grinding machine, etc.) (market size, competition, processing technology, etc.);

Applications (smartphone, wearable device, VR, etc.) (status quo, demand for 3D glass, etc.);

Eighteen 3D glass manufacturers worldwide (operation, 3D glass business, etc.).

The global 3D glass market has been enlarging over the recent years amid demetallization of smartphone back covers and popularity of smart wearables, to approximately $2.86 billion in 2019 and to an estimated $8.15 billion in 2026 with more use in downstream sectors.

In China, 3D glass penetration remains well below the global average and market size is small, leaving much room for growth. China's 3D glass market was worth roughly RMB3.523 billion in 2019, a figure projected to soar to RMB18.356 billion in 2026.

Nowadays, 3D glass mainly finds application in smartphones (65.9% in 2019) and wearable devices (28.8% in 2019) whilst it gets increasingly utilized for automotive touch displays and the demand for 3D curved glass soars. Conceivably, the automotive market will be a key stimulant for 3D glass.

In the past two years, the global smartphone market where 3D glass gets most used has been heading downhill. The smartphone design trend involved with curved screens, full screens, folding screens, front and rear dual 3D glass, however, will push the demand for 3D glass stably. In addition, the launch of 5G mobile phones will encourage consumers to buy new phones, which is a real boon for the 3D glass market. 3D glass penetration in the global smartphone market was 17.5% in 2019 and will be 52.8% as expected by 2026.

AMOLED has been the first choice for smartwatches and bracelet panels. Most of the displays are produced by G3-G5.5 AMOLED production lines which have just transferred from mobile phones where they are not competitive to wearable products. In 2019, the global AMOLED panel shipments to wearable devices were approximately 98 million pieces, with a penetration rate of 50.3%; herein, the demand for 3D glass reached virtually 105 million pieces.

The global 3D glass market is ruled by Chinese companies including Biel Crystal, BYD Electronics, Lens Technology, Dongxu Optoelectronic, Triumph Science & Technology, Holitech Technology, O-Film Tech, G-Tech Optoelectronics, RBD Technology, etc.

As it finds ever wider application, the 3D glass market enjoys a rosy outlook into which the companies made forays such as BOE, WG Tech, Jiangxi Lianchuang Electronic and the typical 3D glass producers like BYD Electronics and Lens Technology are expanding capacities vigorously.

BOE, the global leader in semiconductor display, has established a joint venture - BJN with JNTC which acts as one of Samsung's main 3D cover glass suppliers to develop the 3D glass cover business. The move not only reduces the procurement cost of the internal AMOLED production line but also fully leverages BOE's technology resources, in a bid to form a business model of "main screen material production, display technology application, autarky & sale of products" and to have a strong presence in the 3D glass market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Overview of 3D Glass

1.1 Definition

1.2 Advantage

1.3 Production Process

1.4 Industry Chain

1.5 Industry Characteristics

1.5.1 Periodicity

1.5.2 Seasonality

1.5.3 Regionality

1.5.4 High Processing Barrier

2. Global 3D Glass Industry

2.1 Market Size

2.1.1 Supply

2.1.2 Demand

2.2 Market Structure

2.3 Regional Structure

3. 3D Glass Industry in China

3.1 Market

3.1.1 Market Size

3.1.2 Market Structure

3.2 Patent

3.2.1 Total Quantity

3.2.2 Pattern

3.3 Competitive Landscape

3.4 Market Price

3.5 Market Drivers

4. 3D Glass Production Materials

4.1 Glass Substrate

4.1.1 Production Technology

4.1.2 Market Size

4.1.3 Competitive Landscape

4.2 Polishing Material

4.2.1 Market Status

4.2.2 Competitive Landscape

4.3 Other

4.3.1 Coating Materials

4.3.2 Ink

5. 3D Glass Processing Equipment

5.1 Hot Bending Machine

5.1.1 Market Size

5.1.2 Competition

5.2 CNC Engraving Machine

5.2.1 Market Size

5.2.2 Competition

5.2.3 Processing Technology

5.2.4 Core Technology

5.2.5 Development Trend

5.3 Flat Grinding Machine

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Competitive Landscape

6. Main Applications

6.1 Smartphone

6.1.1 Market Size

6.1.2 Advantages of 3D Glass Phone Screen

6.1.3 Trends of Phone Screen

6.1.4 Mobile Phone Brands Adopting 3D Glass

6.2 Wearable Device

6.2.1 Market Size

6.2.2 3D Glass Application

6.3 VR

6.3.1 Market Size

6.3.2 3D Glass Application

6.4 Automotive Panel

7. Key 3D Glass Manufacturers

7.1 Lens Technology

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Operation

7.1.3 3D Glass Business

7.2 CPT Technology

7.2.1 Profile

7.2.2 Operation

7.2.3 3D Glass Business

7.3 Firstar Panel Technology

7.3.1 Profile

7.3.2 Operation

7.3.3 3D Glass Business

7.4 O-Film Tech

7.4.1 Profile

7.4.2 Operation

7.4.3 3D Glass Business

7.5 Triumph Science & Technology

7.5.1 Profile

7.5.2 Operation

7.5.3 3D Glass Business

7.6 Holitech Technology

7.6.1 Profile

7.6.2 Operation

7.6.3 3D Glass Business

7.7 G-Tech Optoelectronics

7.7.1 Profile

7.7.2 Operation

7.7.3 3D Glass Business

7.8 Corning

7.8.1 Profile

7.8.2 Operation

7.8.3 3D Glass Business

7.9 RLD Cover Glass Technology

7.9.1 Profile

7.9.2 Operation

7.10 Other

7.10.1 Biel Crystal Manufactory

7.10.2 Samsung Corning Precision Glass

7.10.3 Wuhu Token Sciences

7.10.4 Truly International

7.10.5 Shenzhen DJN Optronics

7.10.6 Henan Comyoung Electronics

7.10.7 JANUS (Dongguan) Precision Components

7.10.8 BYD Electronics

7.10.9 Dongxu Optoelectronic

