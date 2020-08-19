Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Gambling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online gambling market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global online gambling market is expected to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Rapid urbanization, along with the increasing penetration of the internet across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, legalization and cultural approval of online betting in various developed countries are also providing a boost to the market growth.



Online sports companies are also attaining high-profile sponsorships with various football and racing clubs, which helps attract new users. In line with this, convenient access to online casinos that can be used through mobile phones is also creating a positive impact on the market.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of virtual reality (VR) and blockchain tools, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. These technologies aid in maintaining the transparency of gambling activities and provide an immersive experience to the player.



Other factors, including increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the advent of bitcoin gambling, are expected to drive the market further.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 888 Holdings PLC, Bet365 Group Ltd., Betsson AB, Cherry Spelgldje AB, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group, GVC Holdings Plc, Intralot, Kindred Group Plc, LeoVegas AB, MGM Resorts International, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global online gambling market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global online gambling market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the game type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the device?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global online gambling market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Online Gambling Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Game Type

6.1 Sports Betting

6.2 Casino

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by Device

7.1 Desktop

7.2 Mobile

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Asia-Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.4 Latin America

8.5 Middle East and Africa



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Indicators



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

888 Holdings plc

Bet365 Group Ltd.

Betsson AB

Cherry Spelgldje AB

Flutter Entertainment plc

Galaxy Entertainment Group

GVC Holdings plc

Intralot

Kindred Group plc

LeoVegas AB

MGM Resorts International

