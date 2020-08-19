HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, announced its second-quarter 2020 financial results.
"During the second quarter, we continued to build our world-class recruiting platform, laying the foundation for significant future revenue growth. Our disruptive business model, matched with our technological prowess, has made recruiting faster, cheaper and easier than ever before,” said Evan Sohn, Chairman and CEO of Recruiter.com.
“We are on track to realize our vision of becoming the leading on-demand professional recruiting solution in the world, well positioned to provide a crucial service to both Fortune 500 companies and small and medium-sized businesses, as the great re-hiring begins."
"We believe we managed our costs very carefully during the quarter and saw a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA," said Judy Krandel, Chief Financial Officer of Recruiter.com Group Inc. "We are thrilled the investment community supported our business in an oversubscribed offering to help fund our future growth."
Recruiter.com is a hiring platform for the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters. We empower businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters and AI job-matching technology.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the anticipated improvements of the job market over the short and long term, expected improvement of the job requirement loads, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index as compared with the job market, and the future demand for talent. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and June 30, 2019:
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Net loss
|$
|(7,941,215
|)
|$
|(2,279,989
|)
|Interest expense and finance cost, net
|203,874
|14,340
|Depreciation & amortization
|159,462
|96
|EBITDA (loss)
|(7,577,879
|)
|(2,265,553
|)
|Bad debt expense
|750
|-
|Initial derivative expense
|3,340,554
|-
|Change in derivative value due to anti-dilution adjustments
|2,642,175
|-
|Loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives
|339,088
|(17,627
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|709,230
|1,481,322
|Adjusted EBITDA (Loss)
|$
|(546,082
|)
|$
|(801,858
|)
