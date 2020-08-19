EDISON, N.J., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), CEO Mark L. Kay provides a business update for the balance of 2020 as well as a look ahead to 2021.

“There’s no question that 2020 has been one of the most challenging years in modern history for StrikeForce and in general. The Coronavirus pandemic has affected businesses and individuals around the world with unprecedented tragedy and endless uncertainty. Yet, despite this horrible backdrop, I am encouraged about StrikeForce’s chances of growth & prosperity.”

“We have spoken with many of our resellers & clients, and the good news is that all of our contracts remain intact, and remain hopeful and the big deals that we have worked on (some for years unfortunately), still plan on moving forward and are now starting to discuss launch dates again with signed contracts, which isn’t the first time but we believe it is believable. One of our resellers has partnered with a global provider of financial services & technology which plans on offering our software to their 4000+ clients which include banks, thrifts, credit unions, securities broker dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers, of which they did before the pandemic, but it appears they are about to offer it out to them again.”

Another major opportunity for StrikeForce is our soon-to-be-released SafeVchat Video conferencing product. The upsurge in video conference usage cannot be denied, the marketplace is experiencing extraordinary growth due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and is expected to exceed $50+ billion by 2026 (Global Market Insights, Inc).

“We recognized this as a golden opportunity and decided to create most likely, the industry’s most secure video conferencing service which includes: authenticated access, encrypted video, encrypted audio, encrypted keystrokes, and protection for your camera, microphone & speakers. Additionally, our solution will protect your computer and confidential data even when you're offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing platform on the market that we are aware of, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams, or, BlueJeans can offer these protections.”

“I am also very encouraged about our reseller channel,” says Kay, “we have been discussing SafeVchat with potential clients for several months now, and each of them have several hundred clients ready to start using it the minute we launch it. Customers are telling our resellers that security and affordability are the two main reasons why they plan to use SafeVchat when it is ready. Hackers are relentless and video conferencing is now high on their target list. Not only will SafeVchat likely be the most secure video conferencing platform, it will also be extremely affordable. Our Standard version will most likely be $12.95 a month, and our upgraded premium version will probably be $15.95 a month per licensed user. There’s also the ability for a company to host & manage our platform themselves on their own secure network”, says Kay.

We have also filed a Regulation A, Form 1-A to raise monies for this SafeVchat opportunity for which the monies will be used to grow SafeVchat into hopefully the industry’s leading and secure video conferencing product. StrikeForce Technologies has to first get the Regulation A, Form 1-A qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission. There are no assurances as to the time frame for qualification. Following qualification, we intend to raise up to $2.5million dollars in the registered offering, for which prospective qualified investors will receive shares of our common stock, which will be used for completing the product.

In 2021, it is also the Company’s intention, although there can be no guarantees, to up-list to a major exchange, and we are currently taking the necessary steps to position ourselves so that we can accomplish our goal. We would like to thank all of our shareholders & resellers for believing in us for the last 20 years, we truly are stronger together!

Stay healthy, stay safe, and stay tuned for updates. If you would like to take part in a beta program when it becomes available for SafeVchat, please send your contact information to: betasafevchat@strikeforcetech.com .

About StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

