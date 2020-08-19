Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial V-Belts Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industrial v-belts market is poised to grow by $ 545.24 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The reports on industrial v-belts market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for automated material handling equipment, growth of industrial machinery in developing countries and increase in replacement activities.



The industrial v-belts market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the developments in design and analysis technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial v-belts market growth during the next few years. Also, mechanization of agriculture and farm operations in developing economies and improvements in industrial V-belts will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The industrial v-belts market covers the following areas:

Industrial v-belts market sizing

Industrial v-belts market forecast

Industrial v-belts market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial v-belts market vendors that include AB SKF, Arntz Optibelt Group, Continental AG, Dayco IP Holdings LLC, Fenner Drives Inc., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Goodyear Rubber Products Inc., Hutchinson SA, Megadyne Group, and The Timken Co. Also, the industrial v-belts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Material handling - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Agricultural machinery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mining and minerals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB SKF

Arntz Optibelt Group

Continental AG

Dayco IP Holdings LLC

Fenner Drives Inc.

Gates Industrial Corp. Plc

Goodyear Rubber Products Inc.

Hutchinson SA

Megadyne Group

The Timken Co.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

