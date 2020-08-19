Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial V-Belts Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The industrial v-belts market is poised to grow by $ 545.24 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The reports on industrial v-belts market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for automated material handling equipment, growth of industrial machinery in developing countries and increase in replacement activities.
The industrial v-belts market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the developments in design and analysis technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial v-belts market growth during the next few years. Also, mechanization of agriculture and farm operations in developing economies and improvements in industrial V-belts will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The industrial v-belts market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial v-belts market vendors that include AB SKF, Arntz Optibelt Group, Continental AG, Dayco IP Holdings LLC, Fenner Drives Inc., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Goodyear Rubber Products Inc., Hutchinson SA, Megadyne Group, and The Timken Co. Also, the industrial v-belts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Vendor Landscape
9. Vendor Analysis
10. Appendix
