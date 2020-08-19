NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio — ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH) today announces that its president & chairman, Alonzo Pierce, has been featured in an exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a financial news and content distribution company and one of 50+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”). During the interview, Pierce provided some background on ISW Holdings’ diverse holdings portfolio, which spans multiple sectors from home health care to cryptocurrency mining.



Pierce started the interview by detailing ISW Holdings’ business model. “ISWH, formerly International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, is still a diverse holding company that focuses on developing our portfolio of companies and partnerships and pursuing new emerging technology developments to help them along the way,” he said.

An area of particular interest for the company is the home health care market. “We provide home health care for clinically ill patients. Today, with the pandemic, this segment is under pressure, because there’s an abundance of issues right now relating to getting the proper care for the clinically ill,” Pierce added. “We know that the home health care industry is the industry of our ‘new normal’, and it’s going to continue to flourish and flourish.”

ISW Holdings is also exploring potential merger and acquisition opportunities in the home health care sector, as Pierce explained. “There are a lot of collaborations and conversations that are going on… There are certainly a lot of opportunities that are out there and a lot of mergers that can be facilitated,” he noted.

Pierce continued by detailing ISW Holdings’ activity in the cryptocurrency mining sector. “Through our partnership with Bit5ive, along with Bengala Technologies, we develop patent pending blockchain-based solutions,” Pierce noted. “Currently, the cryptocurrency market is booming. The hashrate has increased, new large-scale miners are coming in, with obsolete miners being changed with newer versions. Those are all key components of a brighter tomorrow.”

Looking ahead, Pierce is optimistic about ISW Holdings’ strategic positioning as the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take shape. “All of the goals that we set out for ourselves in 2020, we’ve established some resilient proof as we’ve managed to continue on despite the current situation that’s been going on around the world,” Pierce said. “2020 will surely be a year never forgotten, but there are a lot of great takeaways from this. By staying the course, we’ve managed to stay on track.”

About ISW Holdings Inc.

ISW Holdings Inc., based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. The company’s expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation and strengthening of brand identity through its proprietary procurement process. Together with its partners, ISWH seeks to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. The company is able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space. The partnership has a vitally needed patent pending.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ISWHoldings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

