AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference on September 1-4, 2020.



Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Burns, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event and are scheduled to present as follows:

LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Time: 10:40 a.m. EDT

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36156

A webcast of the presentation session and a copy of Ideal Power’s latest investor presentation will be available on the company’s website. To schedule a one-on-one, please contact your LD Micro representative.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for industrial, alternative energy, military and automotive applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com .

