SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a leading provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retails, today announced that 15 companies have joined the Taoping Alliance to operate Taoping new media in 15 cities as its city partners. As of now, Taoping Alliance has 211 domestic members operating in 211 cities across 26 provinces out of 34 provincial-level administrative units in China as well as three overseas members (Toronto, Asia, and Singapore).



The 15 new members are Yiliang Taoping and Shilin Taoping in Yunnan Province, Renhuai Taoping, Tongren Taoping, Longli Taoping, Sansui Taoping, Jianhe Taoping, Taijiang Taoping, Huangping Taoping, Zhenyuan Taoping, Majiang Taoping and Danzhai Taoping in Guizhou Province, Yueyang Taoping in Hunan Province, Yingshan Taoping in Hubei Province, Wanzhou Taoping in Chongqing Municipality. The 15 companies are purchasing smart display screens from TAOP and are responsible for new media and online retail operations at Yiliang County, Shilin Yi Autonomous County, Renhuai City, Tongren City, Longli County, Sansui County, Jianhe County, Taijiang County, Huangping County, Zhenyuan County, Majiang County, Danzhai County, Yueyang City, Yingshan County, Wanzhou District respectively.

The eco-system of Taoping Network of smart display screens, Taoping Alliance of city partners, owners of smart display screens, and advertisement agents are providing efficient and targeted marketing capabilities for brands. Taoping Smart Cloud Platform is enabling brands to publish advertisements at any desired location at any desired time and duration, and monitor advertisement effectiveness. As a supplement to Internet advertising, Taoping provides API connections with third-party platforms, to allow online advertisers to access Taoping Network of smart display screens to improve their coverage.

“We are glad to welcome the 15 new city partners as members of Taoping Alliance. It’s the latest achievement of Taoping’s strategic plan to rapidly expand our operating network and presence in the third, fourth, and fifth-tier cities where consumption growth is robust due to consumption upgrade and a growing middle class,” said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP. “By providing software and hardware support for alliance members, we help them to cover residential areas, office buildings, and commercial districts with Taoping smart screen to fit different advertising needs. We will continue to expand Taoping ecosystem and expect more city partners to join us.”

Taoping Inc. (formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc.) (TAOP), is a leading provider of smart display terminals and solutions for targeted advertising and online retails. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on cloud-based ad display screens. Connecting owners of Taoping screens, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Screen Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone." To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/ .

