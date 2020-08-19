New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water Storage Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820588/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Concrete, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fiberglass segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR



The Water Storage Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Metal Segment to Record 2.7% CAGR



In the global Metal segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AG Growth International, Inc.

Bh Tank

Caldwell Tanks

Chicago Bridge &

Iron Company NV

Contain Enviro Services Ltd.

Containment Solutions, Inc.

Crom Corporation

DN Tanks

HMT LLC

Maguire Iron Inc.

Roth Industries Inc.

Snyder Industries, Inc.

Synalloy Corporation

Tank Connection

ZCL Composites Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820588/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Water Storage Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Water Storage Systems Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Water Storage Systems Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Water Storage Systems Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Concrete (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Concrete (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Concrete (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Fiberglass (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Fiberglass (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Fiberglass (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Metal (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Metal (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Metal (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Plastic (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Plastic (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Plastic (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Residential (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Residential (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Residential (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Commercial (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Commercial (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Commercial (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Municipal (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Municipal (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Municipal (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Water Storage Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2027

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Water Storage Systems Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Water Storage Systems Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Water Storage Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Water Storage Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Water Storage Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Water Storage Systems Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Water Storage Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Water Storage Systems Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Water Storage Systems Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Water Storage Systems Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Water Storage Systems Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Water Storage Systems Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Water Storage Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Water Storage Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Water Storage Systems Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Water

Storage Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Water Storage Systems Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Water Storage Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Water Storage Systems Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Water Storage Systems Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Water Storage Systems Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Water Storage Systems in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Water Storage Systems Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Water Storage Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Water Storage Systems Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Water Storage Systems Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Water Storage Systems Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Water Storage Systems Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Water Storage Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Water Storage Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Water Storage Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Water Storage Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Water Storage Systems Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Water Storage Systems Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Water Storage Systems Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Water Storage Systems Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Water Storage Systems Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Water Storage Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Water Storage Systems Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Water Storage Systems Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Water Storage Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Water Storage Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Water Storage Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Water Storage Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Water Storage Systems Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Water Storage Systems Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Water Storage Systems Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Water Storage Systems Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Water Storage Systems Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Water Storage Systems in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Water Storage Systems Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Water Storage Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Water Storage Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Water Storage Systems Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Water Storage Systems Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Water Storage Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Water Storage Systems Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Water Storage Systems Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Water Storage Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 89: Water Storage Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Water Storage Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Water Storage Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 92: Water Storage Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Water Storage Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Water Storage Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Water Storage Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Water Storage Systems Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Water Storage Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Water Storage Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Water Storage Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Rest of World Water Storage Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Rest of World Water Storage Systems Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 102: Water Storage Systems Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 103: Rest of World Water Storage Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 104: Water Storage Systems Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of World Water Storage Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820588/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001