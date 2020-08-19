Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitric Acid Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for nitric acid, is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. Major factor driving the market studied is increasing demand from the fertilizer industry. On the flipside, health related hazard caused by nitric acid and unfavorable conditions arising due to COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.
Conversion of N02 pollutants in the atmosphere into industrial grade nitric acid is expected to offer various opportunities for growth of the market.
Fertilizer is the dominant segment, in terms of demand, over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China, Japan and India.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand from Fertilizer Industry Segment
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global nitric acid market is fragmented with the presence of both international and domestic players in the market. The major companies of the market studied include BASF SE, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporations Ltd., LSB Industries, Nutrien Ltd. and Yara, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of Study
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Fertilizers
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Health Hazards Caused by Nitric Acid
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis
4.6 Trade Analysis
5 Market Segmentation
5.1 End-user Industry
5.1.1 Fertilizers
5.1.2 Aerospace
5.1.3 Inks, Pigments & Dyes
5.1.4 Explosives
5.1.5 Chemical Processing
5.1.6 Others
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Mexico
5.2.2.3 Canada
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 Italy
5.2.3.4 France
5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle-East And Africa
6 Competitive Landscape
6.1 Merger & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BASF SE
6.4.2 CF Fertilisers
6.4.3 Colombus Chemicals
6.4.4 Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
6.4.5 Dow
6.4.6 INEOS
6.4.7 LSB Industries
6.4.8 Maxam
6.4.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
6.4.10 Nutrien Ltd.
6.4.11 Sasol Limited
6.4.12 Sinopec Nanjing Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.
6.4.13 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
6.4.14 Vijay Gas Industry Pvt. Ltd.
6.4.15 Yara
7 Market Opportunities and Future Trends
7.1 Conversion of N02 Pollutants into Nitric Acid
7.2 Other Opportunities
