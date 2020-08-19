NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today announced its 2020 Industry Excellence Award winners. The annual awards acknowledge vendors who have achieved a leadership position in the company’s 2020 Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence (BI), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), and/or Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI) Market Studies.



The reports are based on data collected from end users and provide a broad assessment of each market including current usage, key drivers, technology priorities, and future intentions, as well as performance ratings of relevant vendors.

The Dresner Advisory Services Industry Excellence Awards winners have achieved leadership status in the industry-rating models included in each research report. The Customer Experience model considers the real-world experience of customers as they work with a vendor’s technology solution on a daily basis, plotting the various customer touch points against sentiment surrounding product and technology. The Vendor Credibility Model considers a vendor’s relationship with customers, plotting perceived value for price paid against a calculated “confidence” score.

“These three reports are based solely on customer input, providing un-biased look at the realities of current use and future intentions and a first-hand assessment of leading software providers,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “We congratulate the 2020 Industry Excellence winners on receiving top marks from their customers.”

The 2020 Industry Excellence Awards go to 17 vendors across five categories: Overall Leader, Customer Experience Leader, Technology Leader, Credibility Leader, and Trust Leader.

Overall Leaders

Overall leadership awards recognize vendors who demonstrate excellence across all categories of measurement: product/technology, sales and service, value, and confidence.

Overall Leaders for Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI) are Incorta and Snowflake.

Overall Leaders for Business Intelligence (BI) are Dimensional Insight, Domo, Pyramid Analytics, Sisense, and Targit.

Overall Leaders for Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) are Centage, OneStream Software, Planful, and Prophix.

Customer Experience, Technology, and Service Leaders

Customer Experience Leaders are vendors who demonstrate high levels of sales and service as well as product/technology. Technology Leaders are vendors with strong product offerings. Service Leaders are vendors who provide a high value across the sales and service touch points.

Information Builders is a Customer Experience Leader for BI.

Customer Experience Leaders for EPM are Board and Solver.

MemSQL is a Customer Experience Leader for ADI.

Technology Leaders for BI are Board and Tableau.

insightsoftware is a Service Leader for EPM.

Credibility and Trust Leaders

Credibility Leaders are vendors whose customers reflect a high level of confidence and sense of value for price paid. Trust Leaders are vendors whose customers reported a solid perceived confidence.

Board is a Credibility Leader for BI.

Trust Leaders for BI are Information Builders and Tableau.

Trust Leaders for EPM are Board, insightsoftware, and Solver.

MemSQL is a Trust Leader for ADI.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information on the research, visit www.dresneradvisory.com .

