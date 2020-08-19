NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sparks & honey, Omnicom’s technology-led cultural consultancy, announced today the newest additions to its Advisory Board; welcoming four accomplished female leaders with ties to global politics, communications, futures consulting and social justice to its unique braintrust of niche experts spanning over 60 industries and sectors. The new Board members include former US Ambassador and career diplomat Kathleen Doherty, Founder of African Star Communications and gender equity champion Farah C Fortune, accredited futurist and Co-Founder of FutureMatters and FuturistCircle Lynn Lin and Founder of WIN/WIN and inter-generational expert Nim De Swart.
This past year, the consultancy welcomed several new executives to its Board including Vice President and Chief Disruptor of The Morgridge Family Foundation, Carrie Morgridge and veteran entrepreneur, Michael Loeb. These latest additions further cement sparks & honey’s Board as a place where experts and innovators in their fields come together to help the consultancy quantify cultural change to help C-Suite clients stay ahead of disruption and have a say in transforming their markets.
“As an organization, we’ve always prioritized diversity of thought, experience, background and identity - that certainly applies to our Advisory Board as well,” said Terry Young, Founder & CEO of sparks & honey. “Our Board is a large part of our culture as a Learning Organization, which hinges on constant education, an innate sense of curiosity and open thinking. Adding these four women to our Board is exciting for many reasons, extending our global reach and adding their diverse expertise is chief among them. We’re very much looking forward to learning from and working with these remarkable women.”
More information on sparks & honey’s newest additions to its Advisory Board can be found on its website and more on the power of the Learning Organization can be found here in a recent piece authored by Young.
About sparks & honey: sparks & honey is a technology-based cultural consultancy delivering innovative growth and transformation strategy for global organizations. Leveraging a unique suite of proprietary tools, algorithms and a global network of human scouts to identify emerging cultural trends and industry shifts, sparks & honey helps organizations stay relevant - and ahead of the curve - in a fast-changing world. Recognized by Deloitte Insights for its industry defining business practices – the company was the focus of a case study in March 2018 - sparks & honey is a part of the Omnicom Precision Marketing Group.
About Omnicom Group Inc.: Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.
Press Contact:
Melanie Capruso
DiGennaro Communications
melanie.capruso@digennaro-usa.com
sparks & honey
Kathleen Doherty
Farah C Fortune
Lynn Lin
Nim De Swardt
