NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sparks & honey , Omnicom’s technology-led cultural consultancy, announced today the newest additions to its Advisory Board; welcoming four accomplished female leaders with ties to global politics, communications, futures consulting and social justice to its unique braintrust of niche experts spanning over 60 industries and sectors. The new Board members include former US Ambassador and career diplomat Kathleen Doherty, Founder of African Star Communications and gender equity champion Farah C Fortune, accredited futurist and Co-Founder of FutureMatters and FuturistCircle Lynn Lin and Founder of WIN/WIN and inter-generational expert Nim De Swart.



This past year, the consultancy welcomed several new executives to its Board including Vice President and Chief Disruptor of The Morgridge Family Foundation, Carrie Morgridge and veteran entrepreneur, Michael Loeb. These latest additions further cement sparks & honey’s Board as a place where experts and innovators in their fields come together to help the consultancy quantify cultural change to help C-Suite clients stay ahead of disruption and have a say in transforming their markets.

“As an organization, we’ve always prioritized diversity of thought, experience, background and identity - that certainly applies to our Advisory Board as well,” said Terry Young, Founder & CEO of sparks & honey. “Our Board is a large part of our culture as a Learning Organization, which hinges on constant education, an innate sense of curiosity and open thinking. Adding these four women to our Board is exciting for many reasons, extending our global reach and adding their diverse expertise is chief among them. We’re very much looking forward to learning from and working with these remarkable women.”

Kathleen Doherty is a highly decorated career diplomat, the former U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Cyprus and currently serves as the Chief Strategy and Retreats Officer of The Annenberg Foundation Trust at Sunnylands. Through her work at the Trust, Kathleen convenes experts from around the world for high-impact retreats to address global challenges, diplomatic and societal issues. Recent events have reunited luminaries of the civil rights movement and brought together experts to address the future of food systems. She has particular expertise in global ﬁnancial policies and geo-politics.

Farah C Fortune is the Founder and Managing Director of African Star Communications (ASC), the person behind many successful celebrity brands and corporate campaigns across Africa. Farah started her career working for South Africa's leading film and publishing companies before starting her own PR venture. With offices in South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana and Botswana, she's found success promoting hip-hop stars and emerging musical talent, as well as working with big brand names across the food, beverage, lifestyle, CPG and spirits categories, among others. Known for her ﬁerce determination, she has twice been recognized as one of Africa's most inﬂuential businesswomen. Farah is a champion and mentor for girls around the world through the Cherie Blair Foundation.

Lynn Lin is an experienced qualitative researcher and consultant based in Shanghai, with twelve years' experience in decoding people, culture and business. As the Co-Founder of both FutureMatters, a successful consulting practice, and FuturistCircle, a community for China's emerging futurists and innovation leaders, she is able to decode culture and make sense of emerging trends and the unfolding future. Lynn's extensive experience spans lifestyle, automobile, FMCG, retail and apparel, and entertainment, as well as technology, real estate and health and wellness.

Nim De Swardt is the Founder of 'WIN/WIN', a platform that uses storytelling to connect generations and incubates social change experiments to transform intergenerational challenges into opportunities. She's also the Co-Founder of Tomorrow's Air, the world's first consumer-driven carbon-removal collective. Through her years in the C-Suite, leading generational consumer strategy and internal innovation at some of the world's best-known brands, living on four continents and visiting more than sixty countries, Nim's global perspective and multicultural experiences have honed her ability to embed inclusion in the DNA of modern brands.

More information on sparks & honey’s newest additions to its Advisory Board can be found on its website and more on the power of the Learning Organization can be found here in a recent piece authored by Young.

About sparks & honey: sparks & honey is a technology-based cultural consultancy delivering innovative growth and transformation strategy for global organizations. Leveraging a unique suite of proprietary tools, algorithms and a global network of human scouts to identify emerging cultural trends and industry shifts, sparks & honey helps organizations stay relevant - and ahead of the curve - in a fast-changing world. Recognized by Deloitte Insights for its industry defining business practices – the company was the focus of a case study in March 2018 - sparks & honey is a part of the Omnicom Precision Marketing Group.



About Omnicom Group Inc.: Omnicom Group ( www.omnicomgroup.com ) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

