Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Benzyl Alcohol Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for benzyl alcohol is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are increasing demand from the food & beverage and growing demand from the cosmetics & personal care industry. On the flip side, a high concentration of benzyl alcohol causing toxic effects on humans and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.
Intensification of nitrobenzaldehydes synthesis from benzyl alcohol as an inherently safe continuous flow process in a microreactor is expected to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The food & beverage industry is expected to dominate the global benzyl alcohol market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.
Key Market Trends
Food & Beverage Industry Segment to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global benzyl alcohol market is fragmented with the presence of both international and domestic players. The major companies in the market studied include Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Elan Chemical, LANXESS, Merck KGaA, and Valtris Specialty Chemicals, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Food & Beverage Industry
4.1.2 Growing Demand from Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Concentration of Benzyl Alcohol Causing Toxic Effects on Humans
4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining power of Buyers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis
4.6 Technological Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End-user Industry
5.1.1 Cosmetics & Personal Care
5.1.2 Paints & Coatings
5.1.3 Chemical Processing
5.1.4 Pharmaceutical
5.1.5 Food & Beverage
5.1.6 Others
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Canada
5.2.2.3 Mexico
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 Italy
5.2.3.4 France
5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Merger & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific
6.4.2 Elan Chemical
6.4.3 Emerald Performance Materials
6.4.4 Finar Limited
6.4.5 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited
6.4.6 Hubei Greenhome Fine Chemical Co.,Ltd.
6.4.7 LANXESS
6.4.8 Merck KGaA
6.4.9 Shimmer Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
6.4.10 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
6.4.11 Tosoh Corporation
6.4.12 Valtris Specialty Chemicals
6.4.13 Wuhan Biet Co.,Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Intensification of Nitrobenzaldehydes Synthesis from Benzyl Alcohol in a Micro-reactor
7.2 Other Opportunities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vi6ly1
