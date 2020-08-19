Bolingbrook, Ill., (Aug. xx, 2020) – ATI Physical Therapy (ATI), one of the nation’s largest providers of physical therapy services, today announced the promotion of Augustus (Gus) Oakes to Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective immediately, reporting to ATI’s CEO Labeed Diab. Oakes has been serving as the interim CIO since earlier this year.

Bolingbrook, Ill., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATI Physical Therapy (ATI), one of the nation’s largest providers of physical therapy services, today announced the promotion of Augustus (Gus) Oakes to Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective immediately, reporting to ATI’s CEO Labeed Diab. Oakes has been serving as the interim CIO since earlier this year.

Oakes will be responsible for the vision, strategic direction, and delivery of ATI’s technology services and infrastructure. Prior to assuming the interim CIO position, Oakes served as Vice President of Business Technology for ATI in which he was responsible for overseeing IT application portfolios and partner interoperability for the company.

“Since Gus took over IT operations as interim CIO, he has spearheaded an integrated and effective strategy for our organization to position ATI strongly for continued digital transformation. Our ability to promote internally for this key leadership position demonstrates not only Gus’ capabilities, but the deep bench strength and resources that ATI is developing throughout the organization,” said Labeed Diab, CEO of ATI Physical Therapy. “Gus’ fit for the CIO role was further demonstrated during the rapid pivots to remote work and telehealth offerings during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re excited to have him join the leadership team full time and are eager for our digital transformation to continue in serving patients and our team members with the IT resources they need.”

Prior to joining ATI in 2018, Oakes served as an IT strategy consultant with KPMG where he helped his clients improve the connection of IT to the business and prepare for digital disruption. He has also served in IT leadership roles at Walgreens, responsible for overseeing multiple functions such as IT service strategy and design as well as continuous process improvement. Before Walgreens, he was an IT consultant with Accenture in IT service process excellence and next generation data center operations.





About ATI Physical Therapy

