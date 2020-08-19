Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Miticides - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 470-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Miticides Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Miticides estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027.



Dry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $326 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Miticides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$326 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$332.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Miticides to Witness Significant Growth Due to Increasing Demand for Insecticides and Pesticides Worldwide

Competition

Global Household Miticides Market: Percentage Share Breakdown Volume Sales by Leading Company for the year 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Miticides Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growth in Agricultural Productivity and Declining Rate of Arable Land Creates Demand for Miticides for Protecting Plants from Mites

Global Agricultural Land: Percentage Share of Arable Land for the Years 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020

Arable Land in India: Percentage Share Breakdown for the Years 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2019

Advancements in Gardening and Farming Technologies Propel Market Growth

Global Indoor Farming Technology Market: Revenues in US$ Million by Growing System for the year 2019

Growth in Organic Agriculture and Increasing Need for Biopesticides Drives Demand for Miticides

Global Organic Farming Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Organic Farming Select Region for the Year 2019

Land Under Organic Farming By Countries for the Year 2019

Global Biopesticides Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Organic Farming Market: Breakdown of Number of Producers in Select Countries for the Year 2018

Increasing Adoption of Integrated Pest Management Bodes Well for Miticides Market

Global Integrated Pest Management Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Ongoing Innovations in Miticides Market Supports Growth

Resistance of Mites, Increasing Acceptance of GM Crops and Stringent Government Regulations to Hamper Market Growth

Product Overview

Miticides: Introduction

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 44

