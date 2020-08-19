Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Miticides - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 470-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Miticides Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Miticides estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Dry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $326 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

The Miticides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$326 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$332.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
  • BASF SE
  • Bayer AG
  • Certis Europe B.V.
  • DowDuPont, Inc.
  • FMC Corporation
  • Gowan Company LLC
  • Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.
  • Nufarm Limited
  • Ohp Inc.
  • Syngenta AG
  • Valent BioSciences Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Miticides to Witness Significant Growth Due to Increasing Demand for Insecticides and Pesticides Worldwide
  • Competition
  • Global Household Miticides Market: Percentage Share Breakdown Volume Sales by Leading Company for the year 2019
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Miticides Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growth in Agricultural Productivity and Declining Rate of Arable Land Creates Demand for Miticides for Protecting Plants from Mites
  • Global Agricultural Land: Percentage Share of Arable Land for the Years 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020
  • Arable Land in India: Percentage Share Breakdown for the Years 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2019
  • Advancements in Gardening and Farming Technologies Propel Market Growth
  • Global Indoor Farming Technology Market: Revenues in US$ Million by Growing System for the year 2019
  • Growth in Organic Agriculture and Increasing Need for Biopesticides Drives Demand for Miticides
  • Global Organic Farming Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Organic Farming Select Region for the Year 2019
  • Land Under Organic Farming By Countries for the Year 2019
  • Global Biopesticides Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
  • Global Organic Farming Market: Breakdown of Number of Producers in Select Countries for the Year 2018
  • Increasing Adoption of Integrated Pest Management Bodes Well for Miticides Market
  • Global Integrated Pest Management Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
  • Ongoing Innovations in Miticides Market Supports Growth
  • Resistance of Mites, Increasing Acceptance of GM Crops and Stringent Government Regulations to Hamper Market Growth
  • Product Overview
  • Miticides: Introduction

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

