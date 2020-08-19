NORWOOD, Mass., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX,) a leading multi-state cannabis and hemp operator focused on health and wellness, announced today that their Illinois dispensary in Harrisburg, which operates under the Thrive brand, donated $10,000 to the city of Harrisburg, for public health and safety measures in the community.



The financial donation will go toward the funding of lighting, signage and other safety actions in Harrisburg, particularly at the busy traffic intersection where the Thrive dispensary is located. Additionally, the financial initiative will also be used to address overall health and safety needs of this community.

“Sales at our Thrive Harrisburg Dispensary have been booming since Illinois began the Adult-Use Program in January of this year. Thrive has quickly become the primary destination for cannabis consumers in this area as we serve both the adult-use and medical cannabis patients at this location. With rising demand, we’ve seen a marked increase in traffic, highlighting the need for additional safety measures,” said Gorgi Naumovski, General Manager and a founder of Thrive. “This donation will contribute to installing added safety measures, making this intersection safer for cannabis patients, consumers, and residents of our community. We’re extremely grateful for the support from Mayor John McPeek and City Council member Ron Morse to our business and to improve the health and safety in Harrisburg.”

“Thrive has been an asset to the community of Harrisburg and surrounding southeastern Illinois since they first opened their doors. Their recent donation of $10,000 was crucial towards acquisitions of new stop signs at busy intersections and increased public safety. We are thankful for Thrive and all that it does for our community and the great asset they have proven themselves to be,” said John Robert McPeek, Mayor of Harrisburg, Illinois.

Adult-use sales in Illinois began on January 1st, 2020 and the market is predicted to experience enormous growth – with sales expected to surpass $1 billion in sales by 2025. MariMed consolidated the ownership of Thrive Dispensaries in Harrisburg and Anna, Illinois in October 2019. The Company plans to open a third dispensary in Mt. Vernon, Illinois in Q3 and a fourth one in the state, by the beginning of 2021.

“Gorgi and Rosie Naumovski, and their team at Thrive truly embody the MariMed culture and our commitment to improve the lives of people in their respective communities – this has been our guiding compass since inception and remains at the heart of everything we do,” said Robert Fireman, CEO of MariMed. “We are very proud that Thrive has not only become the go-to destination for cannabis users in this area but is also stepping up as a responsible and committed member of this community.”

About MariMed:

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units.

The Company is at the forefront of science and innovation through research developed by its lab technicians and medical advisors resulting in industry-leading products and brands, including "Betty's Eddies™”, “Nature’s Heritage™”, “Bourne Baking Co.", and “Kalm Fusion”. These precision dosed products are focused on specific symptoms and conditions and are licensed and distributed across the country.

For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

