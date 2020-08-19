WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, has been named to Food Logistics ’ 2020 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list for the second year in a row.



The Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, serves as a resource guide of third-party logistics (3PLs) and cold storage providers whose services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain. Honorees are selected based upon key competitive differentiators, services provided and total assets as it relates to the food and beverage supply chain.

“At Pyle, health and safety is always at the forefront of our commitment to provide effective solutions for the unique challenges faced within the food and beverage supply chain,” said Frank Granieri, COO of Supply Chain Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. “We continue to take great pride in helping to safely deliver essential goods to consumers – especially during these uncertain times. It’s a privilege to be named to the Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list for a second year.”

With COVID-19’s impact on the food and beverage supply chain, it is increasingly important to recognize the crucial role 3PLs and cold storage providers play in the global food supply chain, which includes many temperature-controlled products that are necessary for businesses and families. Pyle works daily to provide safe delivery of essential food and beverage items so businesses and consumers can continue working and focus on their priorities.

“Today’s 3PLs and cold storage providers are more essential to the movement of food and beverage than ever before. Despite supply chain threats and disruptions, they continue to show their resiliency, strength and innovation to continue moving product from Point A to Point B,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief at Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

This year’s Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list will appear in Food Logistics’ August 2020 issue and online.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 96 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 11 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 2.7 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, the industry’s only publication dedicated to global food and beverage supply chains. Its audience reaches executives in the food and beverage sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) as well as the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology).

