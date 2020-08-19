NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Advances, a global leader in commercial strategy in life sciences, technology, and digital health, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Abraham as Vice President and Co-Leader of the Health Advances Digital Health and Health IT Practice.



Widely recognized as a thought leader in the rapidly growing field of digital therapeutics (DTx) , Abraham held leadership roles in market access, trade, and commercial at Akili Interactive , a pioneering DTx company developing video game-based therapies to improve cognitive function.

In his time at Akili and in prior roles at biopharma company The Medicines Company and market research consultancy Gfk , Jeff amassed extensive expertise related to product development, evidence generation, global market access strategy, and commercial strategy for digital health and life sciences products.

“During my time working in digital therapeutics, I have learned that what makes these solutions unique and impactful is their ability to leverage the best practices from both the digital technology and biotechnology sectors. To ensure success for digital health solutions, it is critical to understand not just their benefit but how they will integrate into the healthcare system and impact its stakeholders,” said Abraham. “I am thrilled to join Health Advances and help its clients optimize the path to develop and commercialize products that improve outcomes for patients and the healthcare system.”

Jeff’s addition to Health Advances bolsters the firm’s strong capabilities in DTx and other areas of digital health. “We are thrilled to add someone of Jeff’s experience and talent to our digital health team, and look forward to the insights he will bring to our clients and leadership he will bring to our teams,” said Mark Speers, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Health Advances.

“We are at a critical juncture for the development and implementation of technology in healthcare," said Abraham. “Digital health products have been effective at addressing medical conditions for over a decade, with their use incrementally increasing over that time period. However, in the current healthcare crisis we see more ubiquitous adoption of these solutions, which are essential to providing and maintaining the continuity of care. Despite this rapid maturation and adoption, we are just at the beginning of a paradigm shift where digital health will play an integral role in how we all experience our healthcare in the future.”

Jeff presently serves on the Scientific Leadership Board for Digital Medicine (DiMe) Society and is a co-chair for the Digital Therapeutics task group as part of National Council of Prescription Drug Program (NCPDP) , where he was recognized for his contributions in 2019. Previously he has served as a chairman for the 2019 DTx East conference and a moderator or panelist for multiple DTx East and West conferences, BIO , Digital Medicine and Medtech Showcase, and AMCP Partnership Forum on Digital Therapeutics .

Jeff will also contribute his expertise to clients of Health Advances’ practices in Market Access, Medtech, and Biopharma, adding to Health Advances’ unique breadth of expertise and capabilities across all verticals of healthcare technology innovation.

For more information about Health Advances and the Company's leading capabilities in healthcare technology, visit www.healthadvances.com

ABOUT HEALTH ADVANCES

Health Advances is a strategy consulting firm that helps clients realize growth opportunities worldwide for healthcare technologies, products and services. Operating at the intersection of science, technology and business, our consultants work with senior executives and investors on their highest-stakes strategic decisions. The firm’s deep understanding of the healthcare ecosystem, with practices in biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics, health IT and digital health equips Health Advances to identify pragmatic, innovative strategies and business models. These same skills help executives set their M&A objectives and rigorously evaluate transactions. The firm employs over 170 full-time professionals headquartered outside Boston, with global offices in San Francisco, Hong Kong, and Zug, Switzerland.

Health Advances is an independently operated subsidiary of Parexel and can therefore infuse Parexel’s global expertise in regulatory and clinical trials into projects when appropriate.

ABOUT PAREXEL

Parexel is focused on supporting the development of innovative new therapies to improve patient health. It does this through a suite of services that help life science and biopharmaceutical customers across the globe transform scientific discoveries into new treatments for patients. From clinical trials to regulatory and consulting services to commercial and market access, its therapeutic, technical and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

