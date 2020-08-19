TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income  Financial")  declares its monthly distribution of $0.06083 per unit. The distribution is payable September 10, 2020 to unit holders on record as at August 31, 2020.

Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the monthly distribution  is determined  by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of Income Financial's units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, holders of record on August 31, 2020 will receive a dividend of $0.06083 per unit based on the VWAP of $7.30 payable on September 10, 2020. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $34.16 per unit in distributions since inception, inclusive of this distribution.

Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of  the strongest Canadian & U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.

Distribution Details                                                            
   
Trust Unit (INC.UN) $0.06083
Ex-Dividend Date: August 28, 2020
Record Date: August 31, 2020
Payable Date: September 10, 2020
   


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372     Local: 416-304-4443     www.quadravest.com     info@quadravest.com
       