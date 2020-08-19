Torrance, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moleaer , the leading nanobubble technology company, has launched a new mobile nanobubble generator service to treat, preserve and improve water quality, irrigation water storage ponds, produced water and wastewater with nanobubbles during peak demand periods. The new trailer-mounted nanobubble system is designed for flexibility, providing short-term treatment with minimal installation and removal costs.



This system uses Moleaer’s patented nanobubble generators to inject trillions of oxygen-rich nanobubbles into water. These nanobubbles, 2500 times smaller than a grain of salt, provide a number of treatment benefits including highly efficient, low-cost oxygenation and oxidation of water bodies.

Fluctuations in production, seasonal operations and weather affect water and wastewater treatment. During warm summer months, reservoirs, storage water basins, wastewater lagoons, and produced water pits are depleted of dissolved oxygen, creating anaerobic conditions and poor water quality, requiring industrial processes to reduce production due to issues with treatment capacity.

Moleaer’s new service provides temporary oxygenation and oxidation solutions, through patented nanobubble technology that offers the ability to efficiently elevate dissolved oxygen (DO) levels while also providing high oxidation (ORP) levels through the bubbles themselves. Customers can reduce reliance on harmful chemicals and decrease the high fixed costs associated with permanent treatment systems just to meet seasonal demands.

Eli Kersh, Principal of Elimnology, an aquatic resource consulting firm, said: “As a Certified Lake Manager I have used a wide array of equipment to help me manage my clients’ lakes. When I learned about Moleaer’s patented nanobubble generator, I saw the potential for a real game-changer. I am excited to have this opportunity to work with Moleaer to leverage their technology for my clients. Their staff are extremely knowledgeable and professional and I look forward to collaborating on many future projects."

Nick Dyner, CEO, Moleaer, said: “We’re excited to launch our mobile nanobubble service to better meet the seasonal needs of our customers. Our new mobile service provides greater flexibility during peak times, and builds on the patented technology that has already been installed at more than 500 customer sites throughout North and South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.”

Moleaer’s new mobile nanobubble service is available to customers across a variety of industries and is available to rent on a short or long-term basis. For more information, including features, please visit moleaer.com

About Moleaer

Moleaer TM is an American-based nanobubble technology company with a mission to unlock the full potential of nanobubbles to enhance and protect water, food, and natural resources. Moleaer established the nanobubble industry in the U.S. by developing the first nanobubble generator that can perform cost-effectively at municipal and industrial scale. Through partnerships with universities, Moleaer has proven that nanobubbles can solve complex industrial challenges in agriculture, horticulture, wastewater, aquatic management, and resource recovery. Moleaer has deployed nanobubble generators at more than 500 customer sites worldwide since 2016. To learn more, visit: www.Moleaer.com

About nanobubbles

Nanobubbles are invisible to the naked eye, 2500 times smaller than a single grain of table salt. Nanobubbles remain suspended in water for long periods of time, acting like a battery that delivers oxygen continuously to the entire body of water. As oxygen is consumed, the nanobubbles diffuse more oxygen into solution, sustaining the level of dissolved oxygen. Moleaer provides the highest proven oxygen transfer rate in the aeration and gas infusion industry, with an efficiency of over 85 percent per foot of water ( Michael Stenstrom , UCLA, 2017).

