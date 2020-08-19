HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- J. Craig Holding Corp., fka Ultra Pure Water Technologies, Inc. (OTC: UPWT), an accelerator and incubator for innovative businesses, intellectual properties and assets, has announced Dana Salzarulo as Director of Investor Relations.



CEO Jerry C. Craig stated, “I have known Dana for many years and am confident he will be an asset to J. Craig Holdings Corp. Besides working with our shareholders, Mr. Salzarulo will also assist us in the due diligence and negotiation processes involved with future joint ventures and acquisitions. Dana will be wearing many hats, helping us with everything from growing our business, answering phones, maintaining the website, setting up interviews, building presentation decks and much more.”

Dana Salzarulo is a native New Englander who brings a diverse background of business development and client services. Early in his career, Mr. Salzarulo flourished while working for corporations such as Sam's Club Stores, a division of Walmart, and AT&T Wireless in managerial roles. While performing these managerial duties, Mr. Salzarulo’s responsibilities included conducting market brand analysis, product feasibility profiles, employee accountability and customer satisfaction measurement. Most importantly, Mr. Salzarulo brings over twenty years of OTC Market experience, specializing in investor services, communication, branding, marketing, and strategic advising. Dana has a long history of bridging multiple parties together and working with C-level management as a consultant and an advisor for many small publicly traded companies.

“I’m ready to make an impact, support transparency and to work with both present and prospective shareholders and investors,” added Dana Salzarulo. “I appreciate the opportunity Jerry has given me and look forward to growing the business alongside the experienced hand-picked team Mr. Craig has put together. So far, I have spoken with many shareholders and many have addressed the concern that the company is pursuing a reverse split. At this point and time, our CEO does not have intentions of reverse splitting the stock anytime soon.”

The company, now debt-free as their sole note of $150,000 was forgiven last week, has also started the process of officially changing the company name and ticker symbol in order to accurately reflect the nature of our new business. J. Craig Holding Corp’s initial businesses will be in the sporting equipment and technology industries and are currently in negotiations with a Hollywood production team.

Shareholders are asked to follow our social media account on Twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT for additional updates.

About J. Craig Holding Corp. (OTC: UPWT)

J. Craig Holding Corp. is a California based holding company that focuses on acquisition and support of both distressed and emerging companies within a multitude of industry sectors. The company actively seeks targets in which it can partner with or acquire to accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. For more information visit: www.JCHoldingCorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact

Dana Salzarulo

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office