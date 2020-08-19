New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Strategic Commercial Partnerships Transforming the Global Biobanking Market, 2020–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953089/?utm_source=GNW





The biobanking market is expected to reach a size of ~$71.2 billion by 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~5.2% from 2020. While Europe is the highest contributor to the total market, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2020 to 2026) of this research. This market will be driven further by innovation in targeted therapeutic applications, high sample utilization of tissue/stem cells, and the increasing demand for bio-data for enabling patient stratification. Significant growth opportunities for biobanks are in the areas of companion diagnostics (CDx) co-development, large-scale genome sequencing projects, immuno-oncology clinical development, digital pathology services, and real-world evidence (RWE) studies. The shifting industry paradigm towards commercial partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), as well as diagnostics and digital solution providers is expected to further boost market growth. Biobanks are partnering with end-users for customized research-based engagements as niche providers of samples and services and as data owners. However, they need to better understand the changing end-user needs and transition to innovative value-based data pricing and hybrid models for ensuring operational sustainability in the future. Collaborations with commercial partners by fulfilling key selection criteria and engaging with well-defined models are a critical requirement for biobanks to retain market share. A number of leading biobanks in the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Denmark have taken major strides in adopting and implementing industry best practices in the last few years.

Author: Unmesh Lal

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953089/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001