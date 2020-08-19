New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820490/?utm_source=GNW
9 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.5% over the period 2020-2027. Glass, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.1% CAGR and reach US$306.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Carbon segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $51.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR

The Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$51.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$96.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 11% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 372-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Axiom Materials, Inc.
  • Barrday Corporation
  • BASF SE
  • Celanese Corporation
  • Cristex Composite Materials
  • Eurocarbon
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Hexcel Corporation
  • Oxeon AB
  • PRF Composite Materials Ltd.
  • Royal Ten Cate NV
  • SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)
  • SGL Group
    The Carbon Company
  • Sigmatex Ltd.
  • Solvay SA
  • Tcr Composites
  • Teijin Ltd.
  • Victrex PLC




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Glass (Fiber Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Glass (Fiber Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Glass (Fiber Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Carbon (Fiber Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Carbon (Fiber Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Carbon (Fiber Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Thermoplastic (Resin) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Thermoplastic (Resin) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Thermoplastic (Resin) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Thermoset (Resin) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Thermoset (Resin) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Thermoset (Resin) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 17: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 18: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Automotive (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 20: Automotive (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Sports & Leisure (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Sports & Leisure (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Sports & Leisure (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in the United
States by Fiber Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019

Table 30: United States Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Share Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in the United
States in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027

Table 32: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States in US$ by Resin: 2012-2019

Table 33: United States Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Share Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 34: United States Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019

Table 36: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Canadian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic
Market Review by Fiber Type in US$: 2012-2019

Table 39: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 40: Canadian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027

Table 41: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Canada:
Historic Analysis in US$ by Resin for the period 2012-2019

Table 42: Canadian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Shares in Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 43: Canadian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 45: Canadian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Fiber Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 47: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Fiber Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 48: Japanese Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Analysis by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 49: Japanese Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027

Table 50: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Demand Patterns in
Japan in US$ by Resin: 2012-2019

Table 51: Japanese Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
in Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 53: Japanese Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in
US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 54: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 56: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ by Fiber Type: 2012-2019

Table 57: Chinese Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market by
Fiber Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 58: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in US$ by Resin:
2020-2027

Table 59: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic Demand
Scenario in China in US$ by Resin: 2012-2019

Table 60: Chinese Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: Chinese Demand for Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) in
US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 62: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Review in
China in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 63: Chinese Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 65: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 66: European Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 67: European Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Fiber Type: 2020-2027

Table 68: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Europe in
US$ by Fiber Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 69: European Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Demand Potential in
Europe in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027

Table 71: European Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Resin: 2012-2019

Table 72: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Europe :
Breakdown of Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 73: European Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 74: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 75: European Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 76: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in France by
Fiber Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027

Table 77: French Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ by Fiber Type: 2012-2019

Table 78: French Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Analysis by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Recent Past, Current
& Future Market Analysis in France in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027

Table 80: French Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market:
Historic Review in US$ by Resin for the Period 2012-2019

Table 81: French Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Shift by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 82: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 83: French Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic
Market Review in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 84: French Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027

GERMANY
Table 85: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Fiber Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 86: German Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Fiber Type: 2012-2019

Table 87: German Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: German Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027

Table 89: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Germany:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ by Resin for the Period
2012-2019

Table 90: German Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Distribution by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 91: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 92: German Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in
Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 93: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 94: Italian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 95: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ by Fiber Type: 2012-2019

Table 96: Italian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market by
Fiber Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 97: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in US$ by Resin:
2020-2027

Table 98: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic Demand
Scenario in Italy in US$ by Resin: 2012-2019

Table 99: Italian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: Italian Demand for Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 101: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Review in
Italy in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 102: Italian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Unidirectional Tapes (UD
Tapes): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Fiber
Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Fiber Type for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 105: United Kingdom Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market Share Analysis by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: United Kingdom Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027

Table 107: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Demand Patterns in
the United Kingdom in US$ by Resin: 2012-2019

Table 108: United Kingdom Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market Share in Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 110: United Kingdom Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 111: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 112: Spanish Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 113: Spanish Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic
Market Review by Fiber Type in US$: 2012-2019

Table 114: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 115: Spanish Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027

Table 116: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Spain:
Historic Analysis in US$ by Resin for the period 2012-2019

Table 117: Spanish Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Shares in Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 118: Spanish Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 119: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 120: Spanish Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 121: Russian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 122: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Russia by
Fiber Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019

Table 123: Russian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 124: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Russia in
US$ by Resin: 2020-2027

Table 125: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia in US$ by Resin: 2012-2019

Table 126: Russian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 127: Russian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 128: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019

Table 129: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Fiber Type: 2020-2027

Table 131: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ by Fiber Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 132: Rest of Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market Share Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Demand Potential in
Rest of Europe in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027

Table 134: Rest of Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Resin: 2012-2019

Table 135: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Rest of
Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 136: Rest of Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 137: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 138: Rest of Europe Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 140: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 141: Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 142: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Fiber Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ by Fiber Type: 2012-2019

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Share Analysis by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 145: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Recent Past, Current
& Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Resin:
2020-2027

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market:
Historic Review in US$ by Resin for the Period 2012-2019

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Share Shift by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 148: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Historic Market Review in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 151: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Fiber Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 152: Australian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Fiber Type: 2012-2019

Table 153: Australian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Share Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Australian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027

Table 155: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Australia:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ by Resin for the Period
2012-2019

Table 156: Australian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Share Distribution by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 157: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 158: Australian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in
Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 159: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 160: Indian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 161: Indian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic
Market Review by Fiber Type in US$: 2012-2019

Table 162: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 163: Indian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027

Table 164: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in India:
Historic Analysis in US$ by Resin for the period 2012-2019

Table 165: Indian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Shares
in Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 166: Indian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 167: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 168: Indian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 169: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Fiber
Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 170: South Korean Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Fiber Type: 2012-2019

Table 171: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 172: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Resin
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 173: South Korean Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Resin: 2012-2019

Table 174: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 175: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 176: South Korean Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 177: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Unidirectional Tapes
(UD Tapes): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by
Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 179: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Fiber Type for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market Share Analysis by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027

Table 182: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Demand Patterns in
Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ by Resin: 2012-2019

Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market Share in Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 186: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share Shift
in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 187: Latin American Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027

Table 188: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Latin
America in US$ by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 189: Latin American Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 190: Latin American Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Fiber Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 191: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ by Fiber Type: 2012-2019

Table 192: Latin American Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market by Fiber Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 193: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in US$ by Resin:
2020-2027

Table 194: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic Demand
Scenario in Latin America in US$ by Resin: 2012-2019

Table 195: Latin American Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market Share Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 196: Latin American Demand for Unidirectional Tapes (UD
Tapes) in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 197: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Review in
Latin America in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 198: Latin American Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 199: Argentinean Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Fiber Type: 2020-2027

Table 200: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Argentina
in US$ by Fiber Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 201: Argentinean Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Share Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 202: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Demand Potential in
Argentina in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027

Table 203: Argentinean Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Resin: 2012-2019

Table 204: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Argentina:
Breakdown of Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 205: Argentinean Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 206: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 207: Argentinean Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 208: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Brazil by
Fiber Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027

Table 209: Brazilian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ by Fiber Type: 2012-2019

Table 210: Brazilian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Share Analysis by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Recent Past, Current
& Future Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027

Table 212: Brazilian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market:
Historic Review in US$ by Resin for the Period 2012-2019

Table 213: Brazilian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Share Shift by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 214: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 215: Brazilian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic
Market Review in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 216: Brazilian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027

MEXICO
Table 217: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Fiber Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 218: Mexican Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Fiber Type: 2012-2019

Table 219: Mexican Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 220: Mexican Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027

Table 221: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Mexico:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ by Resin for the Period
2012-2019

Table 222: Mexican Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Distribution by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 223: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 224: Mexican Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in
Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 225: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Unidirectional Tapes (UD
Tapes) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Fiber Type:
2020 to 2027

Table 227: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Rest of
Latin America by Fiber Type: A Historic Review in US$ for
2012-2019

Table 228: Rest of Latin America Unidirectional Tapes (UD
Tapes) Market Share Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 229: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Rest of
Latin America in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027

Table 230: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America in US$ by Resin: 2012-2019

Table 231: Rest of Latin America Unidirectional Tapes (UD
Tapes) Market Share Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Unidirectional Tapes (UD
Tapes) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 233: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ for
2012-2019

Table 234: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 235: The Middle East Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 236: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019

Table 237: The Middle East Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 238: The Middle East Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Fiber Type: 2020 to
2027

Table 239: The Middle East Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Historic Market by Fiber Type in US$: 2012-2019

Table 240: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for
2012,2020, and 2027

Table 241: The Middle East Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027

Table 242: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in the Middle
East: Historic Analysis in US$ by Resin for the period
2012-2019

Table 243: The Middle East Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market Shares in Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 244: The Middle East Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 245: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 246: The Middle East Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 247: Iranian Market for Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Fiber Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 248: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Fiber Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 249: Iranian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
Analysis by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 250: Iranian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027

Table 251: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Demand Patterns in
Iran in US$ by Resin: 2012-2019

Table 252: Iranian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share
in Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 254: Iranian Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in
US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 255: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Share Shift
in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 256: Israeli Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Fiber Type: 2020-2027

Table 257: Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market in Israel in

