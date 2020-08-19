Portland, OR, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mining drilling services market generated $2.5 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $4.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenario.

Increase in the demand for electric vehicles and rise in penetration of advanced technologies drive the growth of the global mining drilling services market. However, strict government regulations related to the mining operations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, transition to a low-carbon economy creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6668



Covid-19 scenario:

During the coronavirus pandemic, the mining operations are carried out with the guidelines that have been issued on health screening, personal protective equipment, and social distancing.

The operations in the mining industry are carried out with minimum numbers of workers as lockdown restrictions ease off. Moreover, the supply chain has been impacted negatively during the lockdown.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global mining drilling services market based on product type and region.

Based on product type, the mineral segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2030. Furthermore, the metal segment is expected to register the CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Mining Drilling Services Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6668?reqfor=covid



Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share , accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2030.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Action Drill & Blast, Boartlongyear, PT United Tractors TBK, Ausdrill, Byrnecut Group.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mining-drilling-services-market/purchase-options



Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access



About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/