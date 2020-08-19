New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "New Drug Development for Rare Pediatric Disorders Sustaining High Growth in the Global Orphan Drugs Market, 2019–2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953088/?utm_source=GNW

This research service provides an overview of the orphan drugs market dynamics, estimating the market size broken down by different segments.



It also dives deeper into the different technological, geographical, and therapeutic opportunities with an objective assessment of the disclosed pipelines.Notably, the study has an expanded coverage of not only rare diseases, but also hard-to-cure and “commercially non-viable” diseases.



The orphan drugs market has been characterized by severe unmet needs with therapies available for less than 8% of the identified diseases, creating an abundant opportunity for established and new companies alike to not only enter the market but also establish absolute dominance.However, this will require companies to navigate through R&D, clinical trial, small-volume manufacturing, and reimbursement/pricing challenges as there is a measurable departure from traditional pharma rules.



This study captures the competitive landscape and the different strategies employed by companies to stay ahead of the curve. It also identifies game-changing companies leading innovation from the front. Acknowledging that the market continues to be dominated by larger pharma companies, the study identifies opportunities for mid and small segment companies to tap this market. The study thus elaborates on opportunities in drug repurposing, personalized medicine, hybrid clinical trials, and untapped therapeutic areas.Furthermore, this research service lays down strategic imperatives for prioritizing markets for new product launch, working with the right communities which act as conduits to the right patient populations, and the right set of technologies to be leveraged to accelerate innovation. In conjunction with the core manufacturers, the research service also provides in-depth analysis of other ecosystem stakeholders such as logistic service providers, contract service providers, diagnostic companies, investors, and advocacy groups. Information is also given on some of the leading M&A activities impacting the market as well as unconventional collaboration agreements laying the foundation for propelling innovations toward licensure and delivery. Furthermore, present and future market trends like increasing price transparency and drug affordability, which would shape the market, are discussed.

