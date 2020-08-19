New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Robotic Equipment in the Global Agtech Market, 2019 to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953087/?utm_source=GNW





Precision agriculture encompasses several areas of technological advancement such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, sensor technology, internet-of-things, Big Data and analytics, and farm management, and these are vital tools in the modernization of agriculture. They work alongside technology used in equipment towards the automation of farming operations, such as autonomous technology for tractors, harvesters, sprayers, seeders, and other robotic applications.



Robotic fruit pickers, transplanters, crop separators, and other such applications in farms and greenhouses are disrupting agtech in agriculture and smart farming.Equipment manufacturers are teaming up with start-up agricultural technology companies to incorporate modern technology into their machinery and cope with the growing technological landscape.



Modernization in agriculture is happening rapidly in more developed regions across the globe, and emerging countries are starting to respond to the rising demand for increasing throughput from their farms to meet future requirements in growing populations.Change in the mindset of people makes them move away from farming towards more urbanized opportunities; this contributes to limited labor available in farming communities in parts of North America and Europe. North American and European regions have been quick to adopt modern technology and automate their farming operations. These regions have also started testing autonomous equipment for farming applications such as spraying and soil preparation. Countries such as India and China need to modernize their agricultural operations to meet increased demand for agricultural produce based on future population density.This research service offers insight into the various technologies available for modern agriculture and farming and the operational benefits to be gained from implementing them. It also includes an analysis of key market participants and OEMs, and benchmarks key participants in the robotic agtech equipment market. The reader will gain knowledge about various trends and disruptors in the global agricultural robotics industry and benefit from guidance on entering the global agricultural technology and robotics market, and growth insights for besting competition.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953087/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001