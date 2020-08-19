TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading provider of intelligent software and expert services for technology solution providers (TSPs), today announced new educational offerings, including IT Nation Secure , a two-day virtual conference focused on cybersecurity for TSPs and new ConnectWise Certify Advanced playbook and courses . These comprehensive new offerings are designed to provide TSPs and managed service providers (MSPs) with the knowledge and skills they need to build a security practice and improve their security posture for their clients.



ConnectWise will hold its first IT Nation Secure conference on October 14-15, aligned with Cybersecurity Awareness Month . It is the must-attend cybersecurity conference to help TSPs reduce risk, transform their cybersecurity business, and streamline the service delivery of cybersecurity solutions. The virtual conference is open to everyone but is tailored for individuals at TSPs whose jobs are essential to offering and delivering secure services to their clients.

The new ConnectWise Certify Advanced courses are a 12-month program of information sharing, engagement and security business building for TSPs. This is the second playbook and set of associated courses in the ConnectWise Certify cybersecurity training series. The Advanced offering, scheduled to begin in late September of 2020, focuses on the security journey for improvement overall and specifically improve delivering, monitoring and managing risk across the TSPs operations and services.

“We’ve had more than 4,000 individuals complete the ConnectWise Certify Fundamentals class, making it clear there’s a huge need and appetite for more of this training. We’re committed to providing it and we’re excited to offer the next installment of courses in our Certify training program,” said Jason Magee, CEO, ConnectWise. “And, based on the overwhelming success of ConnectWise Certify, we decided to expand our IT Nation conference line-up by adding IT Nation Secure, a comprehensive conference dedicated to security education to help arm the IT Nation with the knowledge and expertise they need to better protect their SMB customers.”

IT Nation Secure

On October 14-15, ConnectWise will hold its first IT Nation Secure conference. Attendees can expect multiple keynotes, breakout sessions, security briefings, live labs, tabletop exercises, product demos from ConnectWise and sponsoring vendors, and the “Secure Games & Experiences” providing an opportunity to face cybersecurity challenges firsthand.

Breakout tracks and content will cover the following areas: The Human Element, Security Operations, Virtual Chief Infosec Officer (vCISO), Marketing & Selling Cyber, Partner Led Thought Leadership, and cybersecurity products designed for TSPs.

“This is a can’t miss event for our industry. The breadth and depth of the cybersecurity content at IT Nation Secure is what I’m most excited about for attendees,” said Jay Ryerse, CISSP, vice president of cybersecurity initiatives, ConnectWise. “We are bringing cybersecurity to your home or office with thought provoking content designed to educate and secure the IT Nation community. Highlights will include tabletop exercises for Incident Response, an opportunity to tour the dark web looking for stolen credentials or data, capture the flag games, and so much more.”

ConnectWise partners and prospects can choose between a free registration and a $79 registration which includes access to the keynotes, breakout sessions, security industry briefings, virtual solutions pavilion, networking, and access to the content post-event for three months. Registration for IT Nation Secure will open no later than September 1.

ConnectWise Certify Advanced Courses

The 12-month ConnectWise Certify Advanced program includes a roadmap towards MSP+ certification with the aim of securing an MSP’s network and reducing their exposure to malicious activity aimed at their clients. The courses provide access to IT Nation Secure cybersecurity instructors and certification teams, industry leaders, as well as like-minded service providers who are on the same security journey.

The courses will take place virtually every month, with a typical time commitment of 3-4 hours per month. The three separate education tracks are tailored to an individual’s role and responsibility at an MSP:

Secure Operations (SECOPS): Puts MSPs on a path towards delivering best-in-class cyber solutions for their business and clients, with technical implementation guidance based on the MSP+ Cybersecurity Framework, the first and only cybersecurity framework designed to successfully guide an MSP to an MSP+, and supporting Fundamental and Advanced Playbooks.

the first and only cybersecurity framework designed to successfully guide an MSP to an MSP+, and supporting Fundamental and Advanced Playbooks. Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO): Provides MSPs with a management focus for building a cyber program for their practice and future service offerings for clients.

Advanced Sales: Teaches advanced techniques for prospecting, qualifying, and selling cybersecurity solutions in an aligned way.

The ConnectWise Certify Advanced courses are priced at $1,650 for one student ($137.50/month); $3,000 for two students ($250/month); and $4,200 for three or more students ($350/month). These courses are designed for not only ConnectWise partners, but the entire industry and registration for the courses is available here .

