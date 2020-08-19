STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaders with global banking, financial services and insurance companies will share their experiences and strategies for digital transformation at the virtual ISG TechXchange: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance event on September 2, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Keynote speakers from Dow Jones and AXA and leaders with Western Union, AAA, Guardian Life, U.S. Bank, MetLife, Liberty Mutual and more will explore key trends and technologies in financial services, banking, insurance and investments at the live, online event.

“From soaring customer demands and new competition, to geographically diverging regulation and a global battle for talent, this is a period of unprecedented change in banking and financial services,” said Owen Wheatley, lead partner, ISG Banking and Financial Services and host of the ISG TechXchange event. “Institutions are racing to drive digital transformation to deliver consistent, high-quality customer experiences with industry-leading security. We are pleased to welcome some of the industry’s premier experts to discuss their plans for the new future.”

Keynote speaker James Bell, head of AI and machine learning for Dow Jones, will address ethics and the reputational, privacy and liability risks inherent in artificial intelligence development, and Justin Gress, director of strategic operations, North America Insurance for AXA XL, will discuss how to leverage innovation, technology and partnerships to build a customer-first problem-solving strategy.

Chris Dieckmann, vice president and global head of customer transaction services for Western Union, and Janet Solomon, vice president, card services client operations for technology solutions provider Fiserv, will join the panel discussion, “What Does the Future Hold for Contact Centers?,” on the implications of the pandemic on future service delivery models. Another panel discussion, “Overcoming the Challenges of Effectively Managing Contact Centers,” will feature Amandah Greiling, head of enterprise customer service for Guardian Life, and Lori Pon, director, claim transformation and claim service center, AAA, The Auto Club Group.

The broad topic of automation and its implications for finance and banking will be addressed in several sessions. Frederick Kauber, managing director of Digiventures Media Group, will participate in “Dynamic Trends in Automation for Financial Services Firms,” a panel discussion with Marc Morrison, vice president, head of automation enablement center at U.S. Bank, and Jeffrey Bray, executive vice president of technology and operations for Seacoast Bank. “Reinventing the Insurer Through Automation,” will feature Sean Nicolello, assistant vice president of intelligent automation at MetLife; Mark Moccia, vice president and senior director, technology, for Liberty Mutual, and Zachary Toner, director, automation services at American Modern Insurance Group.

Jim Gahagan, global leader of financial services industry marketing at Workday, will present “The Changing World of Financial Services – the Importance of Talent, Insight, Efficacy and Agility,” and ISG experts will discuss topics including the value of transformational initiatives, and turning current customer service upheavals into business advantage.

Enterprise registration at the 2020 virtual ISG Events is complimentary. The live, online programs include keynote addresses, industry-specific breakout discussions and fireside chats. The ISG Innovation Lab will spotlight cutting-edge technologies with virtual tours, video content and background materials. Attendees can take advantage of networking opportunities in online chat rooms and one-on-one meetings.

Additional virtual ISG events planned for the third quarter of 2020 are the ISG SourceIT Summit, September 22–23, on sourcing in the digital age and how to navigate the new ecosystem of providers and vendors, and the fourth annual ISG Automation Summit, September 29–30, on how to leverage artificial intelligence, robotic process automation and cognitive automation to improve customer service, back-office operations, warehouse management and more.

More than 700 participants from 32 countries have attended previous virtual meetings hosted by ISG, including ISG Future Workplace Summits, the ISG Xperience Summit, the ISG TechXchange: Smart Manufacturing, the ISG TechXchange: Healthcare & Life Sciences, and the ISG Digital Business Summit in May and June. All six events were transformed from in-person to live virtual events with shorter, faster-paced formats.

