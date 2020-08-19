ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in recovery audit and spend analytics services, announced two new webinars are now available for viewing.



While the process and methods of recovery audit has changed greatly over the last 50 years, the recovery audit still remains a necessary best practice for organizations looking to optimize their finances. Most notably, the speed, use of latest technology and breadth of analytical insights of recovery audit have all contributed to this evolution.

Two of PRGX’s recent webinars focus on the evolution of recovery audit and provide insight into how companies are leveraging it:

Offering actionable steps to leverage recovery audit data, PRGX’s “How Spend Analytics Complement a Recovery Audit” webinar demonstrates how finance professionals can improve visibility into their total source-to-pay spend. In addition, the webinar addresses how auditors can centralize source-to-pay data for all its global vendors and categories, identify leakage points in near real time, and address common non-compliance issues.

“How Data and Technology are Transforming Recovery Audit” provides an overview of how data and technology are transforming recovery audits and the impact this has on the Source-to-Pay (S2P) process by improving the speed, thoroughness and effectiveness of audits, as well as the additional value generation possible from the breadth and depth of the audit data and platform.

“While the significant increase in the use of various finance and enterprise resource planning platforms has helped companies improve overall operations, the connected data visibility into all those separate platforms is equally important,” said Jin Ro, PRGX Chief Analytics Officer. “By combining recovery audit and spend data into a centralized location, finance professionals can dig deeper to uncover potential profit leakage and correct them at the source.”

To view each webinar, please visit:

“How Spend Analytics Complement a Recovery Audit”: https://www.prgx.com/resources/how-spend-analytics-complement-a-recovery-audit/

“How Data and Technology are Transforming Recovery Audit”: https://www.prgx.com/resources/how-data-and-technology-are-transforming-recovery-audit/

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.