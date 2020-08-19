Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization focused on reducing healthcare costs and transforming the patient-provider experience through the launch of its Health Karma™ platform, is pleased to announce the formation of their Health Insurance Advisory Board with the appointment of Don Mathern as a non-executive director. Don brings more than 45 years of comprehensive healthcare expertise and relationships from the individual and employer health insurance market segments and will provide guidance to help support and shape continuing innovation at MediXall Group.



Specifically, Don will provide guidance and support on strategic initiatives as the Company accelerates business growth, expands its services, and strives to increase market share with insured consumers. Furthermore, he will provide strategic and tactical insights on health insurance market outreach strategy, emergent acquisition opportunities, and provide context to market forces potentially impacting Health Karma and the Company’s overall strategy.

“I have been an Investor in MDXL because I know first hand the confusion that faces both patients and providers when navigating the Healthcare Industry,” said Don Mathern. “I look forward to helping the company build on its strong foundation as it rolls out Health Karma™ in the U.S. and continues to add critical capabilities to its platform to better serve the health insurance market.”

“We are privileged to have the opportunity to work with Don on how to deliver personalized consumer engagement across all aspects of health and care,” said Michael Swartz, President of MediXall.com. “Now with Don joining the newly formed Health Insurance Advisory Board, he will help to bring a tremendous understanding of methodologies to improve health literacy and increase consumer engagement, as well as extensive experience working directly with consumers and employers to improve their health across various market segments. Don’s talents, experience, and relationships will be invaluable as we accelerate the roll out of the Health Karma™ platform to consumers and employers across the nation.”

Don Mathern, owner of Idaho Insurance Specialists, began his insurance career in Montana in 1969. He started out with American Mutual Insurance Company. He went to work for American Fidelity Insurance Company and was the Company representative in Montana, Idaho and Oregon. Don then transferred to Boise, Idaho to work for American Fidelity and then joined the Marsh McLennan agency.

In 1989 he started his own Company, Idaho Insurance Specialists as an independent agency. The agency expanded with a satellite office in Hailey, Idaho in 1996.

Don represents many insurance carriers in Idaho. He has been awarded the District 3 Agent of the year with Regence Blue Shield of Idaho in 2003 for top sales achievement. His agency is at the Emerald Level with Blue Cross of Idaho for continued sales retention. He represents various companies in the Long Term Care, Dental, and Life insurance industry.

Don also has expertise in the Medicare Products arena that is available in Idaho. He helps all his clients on an annual basis to review their plans to make sure the plan fits his client’s needs.

Don is two times past President of the Idaho Association of Health Underwriters. He is a David Isern award recipient, for outstanding service in the health insurance industry in the state of Idaho. He is an award recipient for the Leading Producer Round Table for the National Association of Health Underwriters for the past 15 years. He is the recipient of the Scott Leavitt award for outstanding representation of the state of Idaho to the National Association of Health Underwriters.

As a member of the board, Don will work closely with the MediXall leadership team to consult on business strategy and sales, marketing, and product plans, as well as identifying additional market opportunities and new strategic partnerships for the company.



About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare, without intruding on the important relationship with trusted doctors. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer.

