Auction date August 26, 2020

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million 2026-11-12 1059 ﻿SE0007125927 1.00% 3,500 2023-11-13

1057

SE0004869071

1.50%

1,500



Settlement date August 28, 2020

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on August 26, 2020

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

FO@riksgalden.se