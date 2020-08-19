The large-scale virtual gathering will run online from October 6-29, 2020

Attendee registration now open at www.festivaloflicensing.com

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some of the biggest names in global licensing are confirmed to exhibit at Festival of Licensing , including brands from entertainment, publishing, gaming, sport, lifestyle, not for profit and heritage.

Acamar Films, Bioworld, Chupa Chups, Hasbro, Natural History Museum, NBA Properties, Penguin Ventures, Pokémon, Sega Europe, Start Licensing and Yale are among the first raft of exhibitors who will be taking part in the brand new digital gathering hosted by the Global Licensing Group, in partnership with industry trade association Licensing International, which runs from October 6-29.

“Many great business opportunities have stemmed from the connections we have made at Brand Licensing Europe,” said Maxine Lister, head of licensing, Natural History Museum. “This year, especially, it is important for us to continue expanding our partnerships and develop new ways for the public to connect with the natural world through our 80 million specimens. We are thrilled to be taking part in Festival of Licensing and look forward to new business opportunities to evolve our licensing strategy.”

Registration for the four-week long celebration of global licensing also opens today at www.festivaloflicensing.com where attendees can opt to attend any or all of the Festival’s three regionally tailored events for Europe, Asia and the Americas, as well as the Licensing Leadership Summit:

Week 1: October 6-8 – Europe, powered by Brand Licensing Europe

Week 2: October 14-15 – Asia, powered by Licensing Expo China and Licensing Expo Japan

Week 3: October 20-22 – North America and Latin America, powered by Licensing Expo

Week 4: October 28-29 – Global C-suite virtual conference - Licensing Leadership Summit

“The feedback we have received about Festival of Licensing since announcing it just four weeks ago has been incredible and we are thrilled to be able to announce such an amazing first roster of exhibitors,” said Anna Knight, vice president, Global Licensing Group, Informa Markets. “This is only the beginning – we have another seven weeks till ‘doors open’ – so there will be a lot more news, and surprises, coming down the line.”

“This year has brought tremendous growth for our preschool series ‘Bing,’ which has now been licensed to screen in 130 territories,” says Sandra Vauthier-Cellier, Chief Commercial Officer, Acamar Films. “As we continue to further expand our global audience, we are excited to connect with new partners to strengthen our engagement with Bing fans. Festival of Licensing will serve as an important platform to meet international partners and help us further strengthen Bing in key markets.”

Exhibitors confirmed to date Include:

Acamar Films

Asgard Media

Bioworld

Brainbase

Brandgenuity

CAA-GBG

Chupa Chups, S.A Unipersonal

CPLG/Wildbrain

Crunchyroll Europe

Cyber Group Studios

Dependable Solutions

Design Plus

Edutainment

Hasbro

Herschend Entertainment Studios

J Patton

KOCCA

Licensing Works

LoCoco Licensing

Natural History Museum

NBA Properties Inc

Octane5

Opsec

Penguin Ventures

Pokemon

Sega Europe

Start Licensing

Tesa Scribos

UCLA

Xilam

Yale

Zolan Licensing Agency

Brands who are interested in exhibiting or sponsorship opportunities can visit www.festivaloflicensing.com for more information.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

For US media information:

Lauren Lloyd

(310) 266-4792

LicensingPR@informa.com

For UK media information:

Charlie Le Rougetel

charlie@bigtop-pr.co.uk

07736 330676

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets is the licensing industry’s leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai, The Licensing Leadership Summit, License Global magazine, and License Global Daily E-News. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.