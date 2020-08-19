AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – the Company, Ignitis Grupė) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

The Company informs that the mandatory buyout of shares of its subsidiary AB Ignitis gamyba (hereinafter – GEN) was finished on 17 August 2020. Completed transactions was settled on 19 August 2020, i.e. the second day following the conclusion of the transaction.

The Company informs that during the period of the mandatory buyout, which lasted from 18 May 2020 to 17 August 2020, 4 859 782 (four million eight hundred fifty-nine thousand seven hundred and eighty-two) shares of GEN were buyout, which equals to 0.75 % of the authorized capital of GEN.

After the mandatory buyout of shares of GEN, Ignitis Grupė owns 98.20% of the shares of GEN, other shareholders own 1.8% or 11 688 245 (eleven million six hundred eighty-eight thousand two hundred and forty-five) of the shares of GEN.

At the time of the mandatory buyout of shares of GEN, the Company offered the price agreed with the Bank of Lithuania for the shares, which was the same as that paid during the non-competitive tender offer, i.e. EUR 0.640 per share.

Following mandatory buyout, Ignitis Grupė, after having made payments to the deposit account of shareholders who did not sell shares, will apply before the court regarding the transfer of ownership of shares to it. The Company will inform about further actions in accordance with the procedure established by legal acts.

At present, a civil case is examining at the Vilnius Regional Court under the claim of one of GEN minority shareholders, requesting the court to determine the fair buyout price which the Company has to pay to him for one registered ordinary GEN share which will be bought out from him and to provide expertise to determine the fair price of GEN share ( link ).

The process of mandatory buyout of shares of another subsidiary, AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (ESO) is suspended due to the claim brought before the court (link). The information on the reopening of the buyout will be provided in a separate notice.

For more information please visit: https://www.ignitisgrupe.lt/en/delisting.

