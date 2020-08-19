DENVER, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bison Oil & Gas Partners II, LLC (“Bison II” or the “Company”) today announced results from its Boomslang 14 A and B pads in the rural Baja area of Weld County, Colorado.



“The Boomslang A and B pad wells (average lateral length 7,750’) produced a daily average of 625 barrels of oil equivalent (79% oil) in the first 180 days of production from multiple benches of the Niobrara formation in the DJ Basin,” remarked David Gonzales, Bison II President and Chief Operating Officer. “In addition, these eight wells were drilled for less than $5 million per well on average.”

“These well results, drilled at an 8-well development density, are a testament to the high-quality Niobrara reservoir in our Baja area and showcase our team’s ability to deploy the most advanced drilling, completion and production technologies to achieve attractive development returns,” added Austin Akers, Bison II Chief Executive Officer.

To date, Bison has drilled and completed 22 wells in the Baja area and is currently drilling an eight-well development program on its Hale pad, with expected well costs to be approximately 15% less than the Boomslang wells.

About Bison Oil & Gas Partners II, LLC:

Bison II is an oil and natural gas company based in Denver, Colorado, that is backed by Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P. Bison currently operates more than 38,000 net acres in a rural, low-gravity oil area of the DJ Basin. Bison’s mission is to pursue value creation through responsible oil and gas development that ensures maximum benefits to stakeholders by operating smartly, ethically, responsibly and on the cutting edge of technology. For more information, please visit www.bisonog.com .

