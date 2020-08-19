New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Propylene Glycol Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820046/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027. Petroleum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bio-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Propylene Glycol market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820046/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Propylene Glycol Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Propylene Glycol Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Propylene Glycol Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Propylene Glycol Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Petroleum (Source) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Petroleum (Source) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Petroleum (Source) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Bio-Based (Source) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Bio-Based (Source) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Bio-Based (Source) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics (End-Use Industry)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics (End-Use Industry) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics (End-Use Industry)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Analysis
of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Propylene Glycol Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Propylene Glycol Market in the United States by
Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Propylene Glycol Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Propylene Glycol Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review by
Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Propylene Glycol Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Propylene Glycol Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Propylene Glycol Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Propylene Glycol: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Propylene Glycol Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Propylene
Glycol in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Propylene Glycol Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 39: Propylene Glycol Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Propylene Glycol Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Propylene Glycol Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Propylene Glycol Market by Source: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Propylene Glycol in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Propylene Glycol Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Propylene Glycol Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Propylene Glycol Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Propylene Glycol Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Propylene Glycol Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027
Table 50: Propylene Glycol Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Propylene Glycol Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 53: Propylene Glycol Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Propylene Glycol Market in France by Source:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French Propylene Glycol Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Propylene Glycol Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Propylene Glycol Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Propylene Glycol Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Propylene Glycol Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Propylene Glycol Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 66: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Propylene Glycol Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Propylene Glycol Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Propylene Glycol Market by Source: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Propylene Glycol in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Propylene Glycol Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Propylene Glycol: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Propylene Glycol Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Propylene Glycol in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Propylene Glycol Market in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 78: Propylene Glycol Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review by
Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Propylene Glycol Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Propylene Glycol Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Propylene Glycol Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Propylene Glycol Market in Russia by Source:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Propylene Glycol Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Propylene Glycol Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027
Table 92: Propylene Glycol Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Propylene Glycol Market Share
Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Propylene Glycol Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 95: Propylene Glycol Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Propylene Glycol Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Propylene Glycol Market in Asia-Pacific by Source:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Propylene Glycol Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Propylene Glycol Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Propylene Glycol Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Propylene Glycol Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Propylene Glycol Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 111: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review by
Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Propylene Glycol Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Propylene Glycol Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Propylene Glycol Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Propylene Glycol Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Propylene Glycol Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 120: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Propylene Glycol Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Propylene Glycol Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 123: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Propylene Glycol:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Propylene Glycol Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period
2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Market Share
Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Propylene Glycol in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020
to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 129: Propylene Glycol Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Propylene Glycol Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: Propylene Glycol Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Propylene Glycol Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Propylene Glycol Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Propylene Glycol Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Propylene Glycol Market by Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Propylene Glycol in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Propylene Glycol Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Propylene Glycol Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027
Table 140: Propylene Glycol Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Propylene Glycol Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 143: Propylene Glycol Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Propylene Glycol Market in Brazil by Source:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Propylene Glycol Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Propylene Glycol Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Propylene Glycol Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Propylene Glycol Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Propylene Glycol Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Propylene Glycol Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 156: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Propylene Glycol Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to
2027
Table 158: Propylene Glycol Market in Rest of Latin America by
Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Propylene Glycol Market Share
Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Propylene Glycol Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Propylene Glycol Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Propylene Glycol Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Propylene Glycol Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Propylene Glycol Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Propylene Glycol Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Propylene Glycol Historic Market by
Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Propylene Glycol Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Propylene Glycol Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: Propylene Glycol Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Propylene Glycol Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Propylene Glycol: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Propylene Glycol Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Propylene
Glycol in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Propylene Glycol Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 177: Propylene Glycol Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027
Table 179: Propylene Glycol Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Propylene Glycol Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 182: Propylene Glycol Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Propylene Glycol Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Propylene Glycol Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Propylene Glycol Market by Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Propylene Glycol in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Propylene Glycol Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Propylene Glycol Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Propylene Glycol Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Propylene Glycol Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 192: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Propylene Glycol Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Propylene Glycol Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 195: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Propylene Glycol Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Propylene Glycol Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Propylene Glycol Market Share
Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Propylene Glycol Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Propylene Glycol Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 201: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Propylene Glycol Market in Africa by Source:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Propylene Glycol Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Propylene Glycol Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820046/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: