SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leading innovator of cloud-based Sales Performance Management (SPM) software, today announced the success of its third-annual C.A.R.E. Week, which the company hosted as part of it's XactlyOne philanthropic foundation efforts. Held last week, C.A.R.E. Week is an international, company-wide initiative designed to amplify Xactly’s Core Values of Customer Focus, Accountability, Respect, and Excellence, and put them into action on a global scale by giving back to the communities that surround the organization.



This year, the XactlyOne foundation collected donations for two influential organizations that are making strides to solve some of the biggest challenges of our time: Doctors Without Borders , which provides life-saving medical care around the world, and Black Girls Code , which provides young and pre-teen girls of color opportunities to learn in-demand skills in technology and computer programming. In addition, Xactly hosted a virtual non-profit fair that highlighted 16 global non-profits. These organizations educated employees on the various ways they could use their time and resources to give back to worthy causes and communities in need.

The week culminated in a Global Day of Giving on Friday, August 14th, when employees were encouraged to partake in virtual or in-person volunteer projects where it was safe to do so. In Denver, employees visited A Precious Child to pack backpacks for underserved children ages K-12. They were able to pack, sort and organize over 2000 backpacks. Our India-based Xactlians donated time to an animal shelter in a village near Bangalore. In Ontario, local employees got to work by participating in a shoreline clean-up. And, for the first time, all U.S. based employees also had the option to purchase a KyndKit : a volunteer project that ships to their home, providing supplies they can use to perform an act of kindness and improve mental wellness for individuals in need.

Outside of C.A.R.E. Week, Xactly employees frequently bring the organization’s core values to life. Earlier this summer, As a part of the Xactly EMEA team, Solutions Consultant Matt Hobson participated in Football Beyond Borders , which encourages disadvantaged youth athletes to stay engaged in school as they transition into adulthood. In the event, Hobson and two teammates ran 260 miles within the 24-hour requirement, raising over $7,000.

“While Xactly’s C.A.R.E. culture has been at work since 2005, C.A.R.E Week was an initiative created in 2018 and has taken on special importance in 2020 in light of world events,” said Chris Cabrera, Founder and CEO of Xactly. “The urgency to come together as a company — and as a world — to care for our communities is greater than ever, despite the unique challenges that have impacted the way we bring this vision to life. Xactly is proud of its longstanding commitment to service and philanthropy, and we are dedicated to finding new opportunities to put our core values into practice not only during C.A.R.E. Week but every day of each week.”

The XactlyOne Foundation, a 501(c)(3) certified organization, was created early in the company’s history and is at the heart of Xactly’s thriving culture. To date, Xactly has given over $400,000 and over 4,000 volunteer hours to organizations in need.

To learn about XactlyOne, visit www.xactlycorp.com/company/xactly-one . More information about Xactly’s annual C.A.R.E. Week is available on www.xactlycorp.com/care-week .

