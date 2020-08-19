Octopus AIM VCT plc
19 August 2020
Portfolio Update
The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") as at 19 August 2020 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2020):
|Investee Company
|Sector
|Book cost (£000)
|Movement in valuation (£000)
|Fair Value (£000)
|GB Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|638
|6,298
|6,936
|Learning Technologies Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|1,051
|5,112
|6,163
|Breedon Group plc
|Construction and Materials
|859
|4,579
|5,438
|Ergomed plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|1,440
|3,461
|4,901
|Mattioli Woods plc
|Investment Banking and Brokerage Services
|529
|2,203
|2,732
|EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|931
|1,727
|2,658
|Brooks Macdonald Group plc
|Investment Banking and Brokerage Services
|746
|1,898
|2,644
|Ixico plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|1,046
|1,494
|2,540
|Judges Scientific plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|314
|2,156
|2,470
|Trackwise Designs plc
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|2,407
|(61)
|2,346
|IDOX plc
|Software and Computer Services
|353
|1,922
|2,275
|Creo Medical Group plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|1,471
|789
|2,260
|Diaceutics plc
|Health Care Providers
|930
|1,272
|2,202
|Craneware plc
|Health Care Providers
|183
|1,997
|2,180
|Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|1,918
|116
|2,034
|Gear4music Holdings plc
|Leisure Goods
|557
|1,408
|1,965
|Cello Health plc
|Health Care Providers
|895
|1,054
|1,949
|Popsa Holdings Ltd*
|Software and Computer Services
|960
|796
|1,756
|Sosandar plc
|Retailers
|1,853
|(223)
|1,630
|PCI-Pal plc
|Software and Computer Services
|1,415
|152
|1,567
|Gamma Communications plc
|Telecommunications Service Providers
|366
|1,140
|1,506
|RWS Holdings plc
|Industrial Support Services
|143
|1,324
|1,467
|Renalytix AI plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|307
|1,114
|1,421
|Quixant plc
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|587
|814
|1,401
|llika plc
|Energy
|813
|488
|1,301
|VR Education Holdings plc
|Software and Computer Services
|979
|294
|1,273
|Access Intelligence plc
|Software and Computer Services
|806
|405
|1,211
|Maxcyte Inc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|1,035
|171
|1,206
|Scientific Digital Imaging plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|179
|1,027
|1,206
|The Panoply Holdings plc
|Software and Computer Services
|979
|212
|1,191
|Hasgrove plc*
|Media
|88
|1,103
|1,191
|Synairgen plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|203
|955
|1,158
|Gooch & Housego plc
|Technology Hardware and Equipment
|422
|629
|1,051
|C4X Discovery Holdings plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|900
|150
|1,050
|Netcall plc
|Software and Computer Services
|308
|728
|1,036
|Adept Technology Group plc
|Telecommunications Service Providers
|601
|411
|1,012
|Next Fifteen Communications Group plc
|Media
|515
|390
|905
|Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|450
|450
|900
|Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
|Medical Equipment and Services
|743
|139
|882
|Animalcare Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|306
|574
|880
|Fusion Antibodies plc
|Health Care Providers
|745
|101
|846
|Clinigen Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|701
|119
|820
|Restore plc
|Industrial Support Services
|256
|433
|689
|LoopUp Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|296
|355
|651
|British Honey Company plc
|Retailers
|600
|27
|627
|Osirium Technologies plc (Loan Notes)
|Software and Computer Services
|600
|0
|600
|Vertu Motors plc
|Retailers
|1,265
|(673)
|592
|Vectura Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|498
|52
|550
|Equals Group plc
|Industrial Support Services
|948
|(482)
|466
|Rosslyn Data Technologies plc
|Software and Computer Services
|429
|0
|429
|WANdisco plc
|Software and Computer Services
|145
|283
|428
|Cloudcall Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|570
|(154)
|416
|Feedback plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|300
|75
|375
|TP Group plc
|Aerospace and Defense
|648
|(276)
|372
|Genedrive Plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|361
|(27)
|334
|DP Poland plc
|Travel and Leisure
|1,016
|(685)
|331
|Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc
|Health Care Providers
|601
|(300)
|301
|Falanx Group Limited
|Industrial Support Services
|900
|(600)
|300
|MyCelx Technologies Corporation
|Oil, Gas and Coal
|1,470
|(1,201)
|269
|Maestrano Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|636
|(382)
|254
|airNow plc*
|Software and Computer Services
|1,257
|(1,007)
|250
|DXS International plc
|Software and Computer Services
|300
|(75)
|225
|KRM22 plc
|Closed End Investments
|681
|(483)
|198
|Velocity Composites plc
|Aerospace and Defense
|799
|(630)
|169
|Mears Group plc
|Industrial Support Services
|139
|23
|162
|Osirium Technologies plc
|Software and Computer Services
|1,350
|(1,192)
|158
|Microsaic Systems plc
|Electronic and Electrical Equipment
|1,384
|(1,229)
|155
|Enteq Upstream plc
|Oil, Gas and Coal
|1,032
|(913)
|119
|Fusionex International plc*
|Software and Computer Services
|282
|(164)
|118
|Staffline Group plc
|Industrial Support Services
|334
|(232)
|102
|ReNeuron Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|324
|(249)
|75
|Escape Hunt plc
|Travel and Leisure
|988
|(937)
|51
|Tasty plc
|Travel and Leisure
|622
|(585)
|37
|Rated People Ltd*
|Software and Computer Services
|354
|(319)
|35
|Diurnal Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|132
|(101)
|31
|Dods Group plc
|Media
|203
|(173)
|30
|1Spatial plc
|Software and Computer Services
|300
|(277)
|23
|Haydale Graphene Industries plc
|Industrial Materials
|598
|(585)
|13
|Bond International Software plc
|Software and Computer Services
|2
|2
|4
|Midatech Pharma plc
|Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|600
|(596)
|4
|Location Sciences Group plc
|Software and Computer Services
|764
|(763)
|1
Since 31 July 2020 there have been no new investments
Since 31 July 2020 there have been 6 disposals with a value of £3,092,482
Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:
- are quoted on AIM or on the London Stock Exchange Full List
- represent equity investments except in the case Osirium which include investment via loan stock: and
- are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:
Mycelx – USA
VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland
Maxcyte Inc – USA
Breedon Group – Jersey
Fusionex International – Jersey
Falanx Group Limited – Birtish Virgin Islands
*Denotes unlisted company
Current Asset Investments
|Investee Company
|Sector
|Book cost (£000)
|Movement in valuation (£000)
|Fair Value (£000)
|Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth Fund
|n/a
|3,480
|1,231
|4,711
|Octopus Portfolio Manager - Conservative Capital Growth
|n/a
|2,523
|213
|2,736
|Octopus Portfolio Manager - Defensive Capital Growth
|n/a
|2,336
|161
|2,497
|Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund
|n/a
|1,869
|53
|1,922
|Money Market Funds
|n/a
|1,326
|0
|1,326
Since 31 July 2020 there have been no new investments or disposals of current asset investments.
For further information, please contact:
Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 02039353803
Octopus AIM VCT PLC
