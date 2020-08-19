Octopus AIM VCT plc

19 August 2020

Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") as at 19 August 2020 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2020):

Investee Company Sector Book cost (£000) Movement in valuation (£000) Fair Value (£000) GB Group plc Software and Computer Services 638 6,298 6,936 Learning Technologies Group plc Software and Computer Services 1,051 5,112 6,163 Breedon Group plc Construction and Materials 859 4,579 5,438 Ergomed plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,440 3,461 4,901 Mattioli Woods plc Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 529 2,203 2,732 EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Medical Equipment and Services 931 1,727 2,658 Brooks Macdonald Group plc Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 746 1,898 2,644 Ixico plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,046 1,494 2,540 Judges Scientific plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 314 2,156 2,470 Trackwise Designs plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 2,407 (61) 2,346 IDOX plc Software and Computer Services 353 1,922 2,275 Creo Medical Group plc Medical Equipment and Services 1,471 789 2,260 Diaceutics plc Health Care Providers 930 1,272 2,202 Craneware plc Health Care Providers 183 1,997 2,180 Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc Medical Equipment and Services 1,918 116 2,034 Gear4music Holdings plc Leisure Goods 557 1,408 1,965 Cello Health plc Health Care Providers 895 1,054 1,949 Popsa Holdings Ltd* Software and Computer Services 960 796 1,756 Sosandar plc Retailers 1,853 (223) 1,630 PCI-Pal plc Software and Computer Services 1,415 152 1,567 Gamma Communications plc Telecommunications Service Providers 366 1,140 1,506 RWS Holdings plc Industrial Support Services 143 1,324 1,467 Renalytix AI plc Medical Equipment and Services 307 1,114 1,421 Quixant plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 587 814 1,401 llika plc Energy 813 488 1,301 VR Education Holdings plc Software and Computer Services 979 294 1,273 Access Intelligence plc Software and Computer Services 806 405 1,211 Maxcyte Inc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,035 171 1,206 Scientific Digital Imaging plc Medical Equipment and Services 179 1,027 1,206 The Panoply Holdings plc Software and Computer Services 979 212 1,191 Hasgrove plc* Media 88 1,103 1,191 Synairgen plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 203 955 1,158 Gooch & Housego plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 422 629 1,051 C4X Discovery Holdings plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 900 150 1,050 Netcall plc Software and Computer Services 308 728 1,036 Adept Technology Group plc Telecommunications Service Providers 601 411 1,012 Next Fifteen Communications Group plc Media 515 390 905 Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc Software and Computer Services 450 450 900 Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Medical Equipment and Services 743 139 882 Animalcare Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 306 574 880 Fusion Antibodies plc Health Care Providers 745 101 846 Clinigen Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 701 119 820 Restore plc Industrial Support Services 256 433 689 LoopUp Group plc Software and Computer Services 296 355 651 British Honey Company plc Retailers 600 27 627 Osirium Technologies plc (Loan Notes) Software and Computer Services 600 0 600 Vertu Motors plc Retailers 1,265 (673) 592 Vectura Group plc Software and Computer Services 498 52 550 Equals Group plc Industrial Support Services 948 (482) 466 Rosslyn Data Technologies plc Software and Computer Services 429 0 429 WANdisco plc Software and Computer Services 145 283 428 Cloudcall Group plc Software and Computer Services 570 (154) 416 Feedback plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 300 75 375 TP Group plc Aerospace and Defense 648 (276) 372 Genedrive Plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 361 (27) 334 DP Poland plc Travel and Leisure 1,016 (685) 331 Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc Health Care Providers 601 (300) 301 Falanx Group Limited Industrial Support Services 900 (600) 300 MyCelx Technologies Corporation Oil, Gas and Coal 1,470 (1,201) 269 Maestrano Group plc Software and Computer Services 636 (382) 254 airNow plc* Software and Computer Services 1,257 (1,007) 250 DXS International plc Software and Computer Services 300 (75) 225 KRM22 plc Closed End Investments 681 (483) 198 Velocity Composites plc Aerospace and Defense 799 (630) 169 Mears Group plc Industrial Support Services 139 23 162 Osirium Technologies plc Software and Computer Services 1,350 (1,192) 158 Microsaic Systems plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 1,384 (1,229) 155 Enteq Upstream plc Oil, Gas and Coal 1,032 (913) 119 Fusionex International plc* Software and Computer Services 282 (164) 118 Staffline Group plc Industrial Support Services 334 (232) 102 ReNeuron Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 324 (249) 75 Escape Hunt plc Travel and Leisure 988 (937) 51 Tasty plc Travel and Leisure 622 (585) 37 Rated People Ltd* Software and Computer Services 354 (319) 35 Diurnal Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 132 (101) 31 Dods Group plc Media 203 (173) 30 1Spatial plc Software and Computer Services 300 (277) 23 Haydale Graphene Industries plc Industrial Materials 598 (585) 13 Bond International Software plc Software and Computer Services 2 2 4 Midatech Pharma plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 600 (596) 4 Location Sciences Group plc Software and Computer Services 764 (763) 1

Since 31 July 2020 there have been no new investments

Since 31 July 2020 there have been 6 disposals with a value of £3,092,482

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

- are quoted on AIM or on the London Stock Exchange Full List

- represent equity investments except in the case Osirium which include investment via loan stock: and

- are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:

Mycelx – USA

VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland

Maxcyte Inc – USA

Breedon Group – Jersey

Fusionex International – Jersey

Falanx Group Limited – Birtish Virgin Islands

*Denotes unlisted company

Current Asset Investments

Investee Company Sector Book cost (£000) Movement in valuation (£000) Fair Value (£000) Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth Fund n/a 3,480 1,231 4,711 Octopus Portfolio Manager - Conservative Capital Growth n/a 2,523 213 2,736 Octopus Portfolio Manager - Defensive Capital Growth n/a 2,336 161 2,497 Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund n/a 1,869 53 1,922 Money Market Funds n/a 1,326 0 1,326

Since 31 July 2020 there have been no new investments or disposals of current asset investments.

For further information, please contact:

Graham Venables

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 02039353803