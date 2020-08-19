Octopus AIM VCT plc

19 August 2020

Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") as at 19 August 2020 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2020):

Investee CompanySectorBook cost (£000)Movement in valuation (£000)Fair Value (£000)
GB Group plcSoftware and Computer Services6386,2986,936
Learning Technologies Group plcSoftware and Computer Services1,0515,1126,163
Breedon Group plcConstruction and Materials8594,5795,438
Ergomed plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology1,4403,4614,901
Mattioli Woods plcInvestment Banking and Brokerage Services5292,2032,732
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plcMedical Equipment and Services9311,7272,658
Brooks Macdonald Group plcInvestment Banking and Brokerage Services7461,8982,644
Ixico plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology1,0461,4942,540
Judges Scientific plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment3142,1562,470
Trackwise Designs plcTechnology Hardware and Equipment2,407(61)2,346
IDOX plcSoftware and Computer Services3531,9222,275
Creo Medical Group plcMedical Equipment and Services1,4717892,260
Diaceutics plcHealth Care Providers9301,2722,202
Craneware plcHealth Care Providers1831,9972,180
Intelligent Ultrasound Group plcMedical Equipment and Services1,9181162,034
Gear4music Holdings plcLeisure Goods5571,4081,965
Cello Health plcHealth Care Providers8951,0541,949
Popsa Holdings Ltd*Software and Computer Services9607961,756
Sosandar plcRetailers1,853(223)1,630
PCI-Pal plcSoftware and Computer Services1,4151521,567
Gamma Communications plcTelecommunications Service Providers3661,1401,506
RWS Holdings plcIndustrial Support Services1431,3241,467
Renalytix AI plcMedical Equipment and Services3071,1141,421
Quixant plcTechnology Hardware and Equipment5878141,401
llika plcEnergy8134881,301
VR Education Holdings plcSoftware and Computer Services9792941,273
Access Intelligence plcSoftware and Computer Services8064051,211
Maxcyte IncPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology1,0351711,206
Scientific Digital Imaging plcMedical Equipment and Services1791,0271,206
The Panoply Holdings plcSoftware and Computer Services9792121,191
Hasgrove plc*Media881,1031,191
Synairgen plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology2039551,158
Gooch & Housego plcTechnology Hardware and Equipment4226291,051
C4X Discovery Holdings plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology9001501,050
Netcall plcSoftware and Computer Services3087281,036
Adept Technology Group plcTelecommunications Service Providers6014111,012
Next Fifteen Communications Group plcMedia515390905
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plcSoftware and Computer Services450450900
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plcMedical Equipment and Services743139882
Animalcare Group plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology306574880
Fusion Antibodies plcHealth Care Providers745101846
Clinigen Group plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology701119820
Restore plcIndustrial Support Services256433689
LoopUp Group plcSoftware and Computer Services296355651
British Honey Company plcRetailers60027627
Osirium Technologies plc (Loan Notes)Software and Computer Services6000600
Vertu Motors plcRetailers1,265(673)592
Vectura Group plcSoftware and Computer Services49852550
Equals Group plcIndustrial Support Services948(482)466
Rosslyn Data Technologies plcSoftware and Computer Services4290429
WANdisco plcSoftware and Computer Services145283428
Cloudcall Group plcSoftware and Computer Services570(154)416
Feedback plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment30075375
TP Group plcAerospace and Defense648(276)372
Genedrive PlcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology361(27)334
DP Poland plcTravel and Leisure1,016(685)331
Cambridge Cognition Holdings plcHealth Care Providers601(300)301
Falanx Group LimitedIndustrial Support Services900(600)300
MyCelx Technologies CorporationOil, Gas and Coal1,470(1,201)269
Maestrano Group plcSoftware and Computer Services636(382)254
airNow plc*Software and Computer Services1,257(1,007)250
DXS International plcSoftware and Computer Services300(75)225
KRM22 plcClosed End Investments681(483)198
Velocity Composites plcAerospace and Defense799(630)169
Mears Group plcIndustrial Support Services13923162
Osirium Technologies plcSoftware and Computer Services1,350(1,192)158
Microsaic Systems plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment1,384(1,229)155
Enteq Upstream plcOil, Gas and Coal1,032(913)119
Fusionex International plc*Software and Computer Services282(164)118
Staffline Group plcIndustrial Support Services334(232)102
ReNeuron Group plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology324(249)75
Escape Hunt plcTravel and Leisure988(937)51
Tasty plcTravel and Leisure622(585)37
Rated People Ltd*Software and Computer Services354(319)35
Diurnal Group plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology132(101)31
Dods Group plcMedia203(173)30
1Spatial plcSoftware and Computer Services300(277)23
Haydale Graphene Industries plcIndustrial Materials598(585)13
Bond International Software plcSoftware and Computer Services224
Midatech Pharma plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology600(596)4
Location Sciences Group plcSoftware and Computer Services764(763)1

Since 31 July 2020 there have been no new investments

Since 31 July 2020 there have been 6 disposals with a value of £3,092,482

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

- are quoted on AIM or on the London Stock Exchange Full List
- represent equity investments except in the case Osirium which include investment via loan stock: and
- are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:

Mycelx – USA
VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland
Maxcyte Inc – USA
Breedon Group – Jersey
Fusionex International – Jersey
Falanx Group Limited – Birtish Virgin Islands

*Denotes unlisted company

Current Asset Investments

Investee CompanySectorBook cost (£000)Movement in valuation (£000)Fair Value (£000)
Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth Fundn/a3,4801,2314,711
Octopus Portfolio Manager - Conservative Capital Growthn/a2,5232132,736
Octopus Portfolio Manager - Defensive Capital Growthn/a2,3361612,497
Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fundn/a1,869531,922
Money Market Fundsn/a1,32601,326

Since 31 July 2020 there have been no new investments or disposals of current asset investments.
