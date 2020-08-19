Company announcement no 27 - 20
19 August 2020
NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for H1 2020
Interim report for H1 2020 is enclosed.
H1 2020 analyst call
In connection with publication of the results for H1 2020, a conference call will be hosted on 20 August 2020 at 10:00 AM CEST. The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via the Company’s website; investor.ntg.com.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 76 32 09 89
ir@ntg.dk
Press
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Group Director +45 76 32 09 90
press@ntg.com
Attachments
NTG Interim Report H1 2020
Attachments
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S
Hvidovre, DENMARK
Company announcement no. 27_2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
NTG logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: