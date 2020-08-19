Company announcement no 27 - 20

19 August 2020





NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for H1 2020

Interim report for H1 2020 is enclosed.

H1 2020 analyst call

In connection with publication of the results for H1 2020, a conference call will be hosted on 20 August 2020 at 10:00 AM CEST. The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via the Company’s website; investor.ntg.com.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 76 32 09 89

ir@ntg.dk

Press

Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Group Director +45 76 32 09 90

press@ntg.com

Attachments

NTG Interim Report H1 2020

