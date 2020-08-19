Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

19 August 2020

Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") as at 19 August 2020 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2020):

Investee Company Sector Book cost (£000) Movement in valuation (£000) Fair Value (£000) GB Group plc Software and Computer Services 425 4,199 4,624 Learning Technologies Group plc Software and Computer Services 701 3,409 4,110 Breedon Group plc Construction and Materials 573 3,055 3,628 Ergomed plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 960 2,308 3,268 Craneware plc Health Care Providers 479 1,990 2,469 EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Medical Equipment and Services 864 1,261 2,125 IDOX plc Software and Computer Services 356 1,461 1,817 Ixico plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 697 996 1,693 Judges Scientific plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 209 1,437 1,646 Trackwise Designs plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 1,605 (41) 1,564 Creo Medical Group plc Medical Equipment and Services 981 526 1,507 Diaceutics plc Health Care Providers 620 848 1,468 Animalcare Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 824 576 1,400 Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc Medical Equipment and Services 1,279 78 1,357 Gear4music Holdings plc Leisure Goods 372 938 1,310 Brooks Macdonald Group plc Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 610 640 1,250 Popsa Holdings Ltd* Software and Computer Services 640 531 1,171 Hasgrove plc* Media 153 996 1,149 Renalytix AI plc Medical Equipment and Services 246 891 1,137 Sosandar plc Retailers 1,235 (149) 1,086 PCI-Pal plc Software and Computer Services 944 101 1,045 RWS Holdings plc Industrial Support Services 99 917 1,016 Gamma Communications plc Telecommunications Service Providers 244 760 1,004 Quixant plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 391 543 934 llika plc Energy 542 325 867 Access Intelligence plc Software and Computer Services 589 263 852 VR Education Holdings plc Software and Computer Services 653 196 849 Adept Technology Group plc Telecommunications Service Providers 502 344 846 Maxcyte Inc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 689 114 803 Scientific Digital Imaging plc Medical Equipment and Services 119 684 803 The Panoply Holdings plc Software and Computer Services 653 141 794 Synairgen plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 135 637 772 Netcall plc Software and Computer Services 356 400 756 Cello Health plc Health Care Providers 205 511 716 Gooch & Housego plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 281 419 700 C4X Discovery Holdings plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 600 100 700 Next Fifteen Communications Group plc Media 344 260 604 Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc Software and Computer Services 302 302 604 Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Medical Equipment and Services 495 93 588 Fusion Antibodies plc Health Care Providers 497 67 564 Clinigen Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 469 79 548 Restore plc Industrial Support Services 171 288 459 LoopUp Group plc Software and Computer Services 197 237 434 British Honey Company plc Retailers 400 18 418 Vertu Motors plc Retailers 777 (361) 416 Osirium Technologies plc (Loan Notes) Software and Computer Services 400 0 400 Vectura Group plc Software and Computer Services 332 35 367 Mattioli Woods plc Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 101 230 331 Equals Group plc Industrial Support Services 632 (321) 311 Rosslyn Data Technologies plc Software and Computer Services 286 0 286 WANdisco plc Software and Computer Services 96 188 284 Cloudcall Group plc Software and Computer Services 380 (103) 277 TP Group plc Aerospace and Defense 452 (194) 258 Feedback plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 200 50 250 Genedrive Plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 241 (18) 223 DP Poland plc Travel and Leisure 678 (457) 221 Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc Health Care Providers 400 (200) 200 Falanx Group Limited Industrial Support Services 600 (400) 200 MyCelx Technologies Corporation Oil, Gas and Coal 980 (801) 179 Maestrano Group plc Software and Computer Services 424 (254) 170 airNow plc* Software and Computer Services 837 (672) 165 DXS International plc Software and Computer Services 200 (50) 150 KRM22 plc Closed End Investments 454 (322) 132 Velocity Composites plc Aerospace and Defense 532 (421) 111 Osirium Technologies plc Software and Computer Services 900 (795) 105 Microsaic Systems plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 922 (819) 103 Enteq Upstream plc Oil, Gas and Coal 687 (608) 79 Fusionex International plc* Software and Computer Services 188 (109) 79 ReNeuron Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 216 (166) 50 Escape Hunt plc Travel and Leisure 659 (625) 34 Tasty plc Travel and Leisure 336 (309) 27 Mears Group plc Industrial Support Services 51 (26) 25 Rated People Ltd* Software and Computer Services 236 (213) 23 Diurnal Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 88 (67) 21 1Spatial plc Software and Computer Services 200 (185) 15 Haydale Graphene Industries plc Industrial Materials 399 (390) 9 Midatech Pharma plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 400 (398) 2 Bond International Software plc Software and Computer Services 1 1 2 Location Sciences Group plc Software and Computer Services 509 (508) 1

Since 31 July 2020 there have been no new investments

Since 31 July 2020 there have been 6 disposals with a value of £1,478,137

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

- are quoted on AIM or on the London Stock Exchange Full List

- represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment via loan stock: and

- are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:

Mycelx – USA

VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland

Maxcyte Inc – USA

Breedon Group – Jersey

Fusionex International – Jersey

Falanx Group Limited – Birtish Virgin Islands

*Denotes unlisted company

Current Asset Investments

Investee Company Sector Book cost (£000) Movement in valuation (£000) Fair Value (£000) Money Market Funds n/a 3,486 0 3,486 Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth Fund n/a 2,320 821 3,141 Octopus Portfolio Manager - Conservative Capital Growth n/a 1,551 121 1,672 Octopus Portfolio Manager - Defensive Capital Growth n/a 1,431 92 1,523 Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund n/a 1,246 35 1,281

Since 31 July 2020 there have been no new investments or disposals of current asset investments.

