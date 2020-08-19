Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

19 August 2020

Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") as at 19 August 2020 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2020):

Investee CompanySectorBook cost (£000)Movement in valuation (£000)Fair Value (£000)
GB Group plcSoftware and Computer Services4254,1994,624
Learning Technologies Group plcSoftware and Computer Services7013,4094,110
Breedon Group plcConstruction and Materials5733,0553,628
Ergomed plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology9602,3083,268
Craneware plcHealth Care Providers4791,9902,469
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plcMedical Equipment and Services8641,2612,125
IDOX plcSoftware and Computer Services3561,4611,817
Ixico plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology6979961,693
Judges Scientific plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment2091,4371,646
Trackwise Designs plcTechnology Hardware and Equipment1,605(41)1,564
Creo Medical Group plcMedical Equipment and Services9815261,507
Diaceutics plcHealth Care Providers6208481,468
Animalcare Group plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology8245761,400
Intelligent Ultrasound Group plcMedical Equipment and Services1,279781,357
Gear4music Holdings plcLeisure Goods3729381,310
Brooks Macdonald Group plcInvestment Banking and Brokerage Services6106401,250
Popsa Holdings Ltd*Software and Computer Services6405311,171
Hasgrove plc*Media1539961,149
Renalytix AI plcMedical Equipment and Services2468911,137
Sosandar plcRetailers1,235(149)1,086
PCI-Pal plcSoftware and Computer Services9441011,045
RWS Holdings plcIndustrial Support Services999171,016
Gamma Communications plcTelecommunications Service Providers2447601,004
Quixant plcTechnology Hardware and Equipment391543934
llika plcEnergy542325867
Access Intelligence plcSoftware and Computer Services589263852
VR Education Holdings plcSoftware and Computer Services653196849
Adept Technology Group plcTelecommunications Service Providers502344846
Maxcyte IncPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology689114803
Scientific Digital Imaging plcMedical Equipment and Services119684803
The Panoply Holdings plcSoftware and Computer Services653141794
Synairgen plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology135637772
Netcall plcSoftware and Computer Services356400756
Cello Health plcHealth Care Providers205511716
Gooch & Housego plcTechnology Hardware and Equipment281419700
C4X Discovery Holdings plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology600100700
Next Fifteen Communications Group plcMedia344260604
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plcSoftware and Computer Services302302604
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plcMedical Equipment and Services49593588
Fusion Antibodies plcHealth Care Providers49767564
Clinigen Group plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology46979548
Restore plcIndustrial Support Services171288459
LoopUp Group plcSoftware and Computer Services197237434
British Honey Company plcRetailers40018418
Vertu Motors plcRetailers777(361)416
Osirium Technologies plc (Loan Notes)Software and Computer Services4000400
Vectura Group plcSoftware and Computer Services33235367
Mattioli Woods plcInvestment Banking and Brokerage Services101230331
Equals Group plcIndustrial Support Services632(321)311
Rosslyn Data Technologies plcSoftware and Computer Services2860286
WANdisco plcSoftware and Computer Services96188284
Cloudcall Group plcSoftware and Computer Services380(103)277
TP Group plcAerospace and Defense452(194)258
Feedback plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment20050250
Genedrive PlcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology241(18)223
DP Poland plcTravel and Leisure678(457)221
Cambridge Cognition Holdings plcHealth Care Providers400(200)200
Falanx Group LimitedIndustrial Support Services600(400)200
MyCelx Technologies CorporationOil, Gas and Coal980(801)179
Maestrano Group plcSoftware and Computer Services424(254)170
airNow plc*Software and Computer Services837(672)165
DXS International plcSoftware and Computer Services200(50)150
KRM22 plcClosed End Investments454(322)132
Velocity Composites plcAerospace and Defense532(421)111
Osirium Technologies plcSoftware and Computer Services900(795)105
Microsaic Systems plcElectronic and Electrical Equipment922(819)103
Enteq Upstream plcOil, Gas and Coal687(608)79
Fusionex International plc*Software and Computer Services188(109)79
ReNeuron Group plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology216(166)50
Escape Hunt plcTravel and Leisure659(625)34
Tasty plcTravel and Leisure336(309)27
Mears Group plcIndustrial Support Services51(26)25
Rated People Ltd*Software and Computer Services236(213)23
Diurnal Group plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology88(67)21
1Spatial plcSoftware and Computer Services200(185)15
Haydale Graphene Industries plcIndustrial Materials399(390)9
Midatech Pharma plcPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology400(398)2
Bond International Software plcSoftware and Computer Services112
Location Sciences Group plcSoftware and Computer Services509(508)1

Since 31 July 2020 there have been no new investments

Since 31 July 2020 there have been 6 disposals with a value of £1,478,137

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

- are quoted on AIM or on the London Stock Exchange Full List
- represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment via loan stock: and
- are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:

Mycelx – USA
VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland
Maxcyte Inc – USA
Breedon Group – Jersey
Fusionex International – Jersey
Falanx Group Limited – Birtish Virgin Islands

*Denotes unlisted company

Current Asset Investments

Investee CompanySectorBook cost (£000)Movement in valuation (£000)Fair Value (£000)
Money Market Fundsn/a3,48603,486
Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth Fundn/a2,3208213,141
Octopus Portfolio Manager - Conservative Capital Growthn/a1,5511211,672
Octopus Portfolio Manager - Defensive Capital Growthn/a1,431921,523
Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fundn/a1,246351,281

Since 31 July 2020 there have been no new investments or disposals of current asset investments.
