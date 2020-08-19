Series RIKB 23 0515 RIKB 31 0124 ISIN IS0000032191 IS0000020386 Maturity Date 05/15/2023 01/24/2031 Auction Date 08/21/2020 08/21/2020 Settlement Date 08/26/2020 08/26/2020 10% addition 08/25/2020 08/25/2020

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury Bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. For an additional 10% see Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction Treasury Bonds.

For further information, please refer to the Government Debt Management website, i.e. for the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction of Treasury Bonds.

For additional information please contact Magnús Freyr Hrafnsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9679.