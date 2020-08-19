New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Peripheral Vascular Devices Market by Type, And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05276125/?utm_source=GNW





Atherectomy devices accounted for the larger share of the plaque modification devices market in 2019.

Based on type, the plaque modification devices market is segmented into atherectomy and thrombectomy. In 2019, the atherectomy devices segment accounted for the larger market share, mainly due to the increasing incidence of atherosclerosis as a result of the rising global prevalence of obesity.



Embolic protection devices accounted for the largest share of the peripheral vascular devices market in 2019.

Based on type, the hemodynamic flow alteration devices market is segmented into embolic protection devices and chronic total occlusion devices.In 2019, the embolic protection devices segment accounted for the larger share of the hemodynamic flow alteration devices market.



This can be attributed to the advantages of EPDs over CTO devices, such as the ability to capture embolic debris without interrupting continuous blood flow.



Asia Pacific estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the peripheral vascular devices market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is primarily driven by the presence of a large pool of aging population, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and rising focus of key players in this region.



Breakdown of primary supply-side interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (70%) , Tier 2 (20%), and Tier 3 (10%)

• By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%)

• By Region: North America (35%), Europe (24%), AsiaPacific (25%), and Rest of the World (16%)



List of players profiled in this report:

1. Medtronic (Ireland)

2. Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

3. B. Braun Melsungen AG(Germany)

4. Abbott (US)

5. Cardinal Health (US)

6. BD (US)

7. Penumbra, Inc. (US)

8. Terumo Corporation (Japan)

9. PanMed US (US)

10. Alvimedica (Turkey)

11. ENDOCOR GmbH (Germany)

12. Biosensor International (Singapore)

13. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

14. AMG International GmbH (Germany)

15. iVascular (Spain)

16. Cardionovum (Germany)

17. SMT (India)

18. Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd. (India)

19. Medinol (Israel)

20. InSitu Technologies, Inc. (US)

21. Andramed GmbH (Germany)

22. Cook (US)

23. REX Medical (US)

24. Degania Silicon Ltd. (Israel)

25. Brosmed Medical (China)



Research Coverage

This report studies the peripheral vascular devices market based on product and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total peripheral vascular devices market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



