New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global FRP Bridge Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819180/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Glass Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$43.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Carbon Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
The FRP Bridge market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Other Fiber Types Segment to Record 4.9% CAGR
In the global Other Fiber Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 479-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819180/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
FRP Emerges as an Ideal Replacement Material for Traditional
Bridges
FRP - A Game Changing Material for Structures
FRP Bridge: Growing at a Healthy Rate
Global Competitor Market Shares
FRP Bridge Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
How Does FRP Compare to Steel Bridge
Rising Significance of FRP Composites in Construction Industry
Augurs Well for Material?s Use in Bridge Constructions &
Repairs
Global Fibre-Reinforced Polymers Market - Percentage Breakdown
of Production by End-Use Industry
Presence of Large Base of Bridges Requiring Immediate
Infrastructure Repair and Rehabilitation - Potential for FRP
Bridges Market
Composite Advantage Uses FRP Panels for Bridge Renovations
Carbon Fiber Composite Bridges: Creating Stronger Bridges
Use of Glass Fiber Polymer Composites Rises in Bridges
Construction and Rehabilitation
Modular FRP Bridges - An Overview
Vehicular FRP Bridge Decks - Meeting the Evolving Needs of
Transport Industry
Pedestrian FRP Bridge Decks: Low Cost Manufacturing Favors Market
TRIGLASS® High Performance Profiles for Buildings and
Infrastructure
Product Overview
Fibre-Reinforced Polymer: An Introduction
Traditional Materials Used in Construction of Bridges
Fibre Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Bridges - An Introduction
Significance of Composites in Bridge Constructions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: FRP Bridge Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: FRP Bridge Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: FRP Bridge Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Glass Fiber (Fiber Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Glass Fiber (Fiber Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Glass Fiber (Fiber Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Carbon Fiber (Fiber Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Carbon Fiber (Fiber Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Carbon Fiber (Fiber Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Fiber Types (Fiber Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Fiber Types (Fiber Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Other Fiber Types (Fiber Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Vinylester (Resin) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Vinylester (Resin) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Vinylester (Resin) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Polyester (Resin) World Market by Region/Country in
US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Polyester (Resin) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Polyester (Resin) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Resins (Resin) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Other Resins (Resin) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Resins (Resin) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Pultrusion (Manufacturing Process) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Pultrusion (Manufacturing Process) Global Historic
Demand in US$ by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Pultrusion (Manufacturing Process) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Hand Lay-Up (Manufacturing Process) World Market by
Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Hand Lay-Up (Manufacturing Process) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Hand Lay-Up (Manufacturing Process) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 28: Other Manufacturing Processes (Manufacturing Process)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Other Manufacturing Processes (Manufacturing Process)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to
2019
Table 30: Other Manufacturing Processes (Manufacturing Process)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Deck (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Deck (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Deck (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Girders (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Girders (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Girders (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Rebars (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Rebars (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Rebars (Application) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US FRP Bridge Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: United States FRP Bridge Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: FRP Bridge Market in the United States by Fiber Type:
A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 45: United States FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: FRP Bridge Market in the United States in US$ by
Resin: 2020-2027
Table 47: FRP Bridge Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States in US$ by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 48: United States FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United States FRP Bridge Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: FRP Bridge Market in the United States by
Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 51: United States FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: United States FRP Bridge Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: FRP Bridge Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 54: FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 55: Canadian FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Canadian FRP Bridge Historic Market Review by Fiber
Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 57: FRP Bridge Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Canadian FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 59: FRP Bridge Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in US$
by Resin for the period 2012-2019
Table 60: Canadian FRP Bridge Market Shares in Percentages by
Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Canadian FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Canadian FRP Bridge Historic Market Review by
Manufacturing Process in US$: 2012-2019
Table 63: FRP Bridge Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing Process for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 64: Canadian FRP Bridge Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: FRP Bridge Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019
Table 66: Canadian FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 67: Japanese Market for FRP Bridge: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Fiber Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: FRP Bridge Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ by Fiber Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Japanese FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by Fiber
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Japanese FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 71: FRP Bridge Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ by Resin:
2012-2019
Table 72: Japanese FRP Bridge Market Share in Percentages by
Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Japanese Market for FRP Bridge: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Manufacturing Process for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: FRP Bridge Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Japanese FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for FRP
Bridge in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Japanese FRP Bridge Market in US$ by Application:
2012-2019
Table 78: FRP Bridge Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 79: Chinese FRP Bridge Market Growth Prospects in US$ by
Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
by Fiber Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Chinese FRP Bridge Market by Fiber Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for FRP Bridge
Market in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 83: FRP Bridge Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$
by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 84: Chinese FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by Resin:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Chinese FRP Bridge Market Growth Prospects in US$ by
Manufacturing Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
by Manufacturing Process: 2012-2019
Table 87: Chinese FRP Bridge Market by Manufacturing Process:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Chinese Demand for FRP Bridge in US$ by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 89: FRP Bridge Market Review in China in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Chinese FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European FRP Bridge Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
( in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 91: European FRP Bridge Market Demand Scenario in US$ by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: FRP Bridge Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: European FRP Bridge Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: European FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Fiber Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: FRP Bridge Market in Europe in US$ by Fiber Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: European FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by Fiber
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: FRP Bridge Demand Potential in Europe in US$ by
Resin: 2020-2027
Table 98: European FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in US$
by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 99: FRP Bridge Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by
Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: European FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2020-2027
Table 101: FRP Bridge Market in Europe in US$ by Manufacturing
Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: European FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: European FRP Bridge Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: FRP Bridge Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: European FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 106: FRP Bridge Market in France by Fiber Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: French FRP Bridge Historic Market Scenario in US$ by
Fiber Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: French FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by Fiber
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: FRP Bridge Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in France in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 110: French FRP Bridge Market: Historic Review in US$ by
Resin for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: French FRP Bridge Market Share Shift by Resin: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: FRP Bridge Market in France by Manufacturing
Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: French FRP Bridge Historic Market Scenario in US$ by
Manufacturing Process: 2012-2019
Table 114: French FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: FRP Bridge Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 116: French FRP Bridge Historic Market Review in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: French FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 118: FRP Bridge Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Fiber Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 119: German FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in US$ by
Fiber Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: German FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by Fiber
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: German FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 122: FRP Bridge Market in Germany: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ by Resin for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: German FRP Bridge Market Share Distribution by
Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: FRP Bridge Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Manufacturing Process for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: German FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in US$ by
Manufacturing Process: 2012-2019
Table 126: German FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: FRP Bridge Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: German FRP Bridge Market in Retrospect in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: FRP Bridge Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 130: Italian FRP Bridge Market Growth Prospects in US$ by
Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
by Fiber Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Italian FRP Bridge Market by Fiber Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for FRP
Bridge Market in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 134: FRP Bridge Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$
by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 135: Italian FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by Resin:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Italian FRP Bridge Market Growth Prospects in US$ by
Manufacturing Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
by Manufacturing Process: 2012-2019
Table 138: Italian FRP Bridge Market by Manufacturing Process:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Italian Demand for FRP Bridge in US$ by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 140: FRP Bridge Market Review in Italy in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Italian FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 142: United Kingdom Market for FRP Bridge: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Fiber Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: FRP Bridge Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Fiber Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: United Kingdom FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: United Kingdom FRP Bridge Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 146: FRP Bridge Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in
US$ by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 147: United Kingdom FRP Bridge Market Share in
Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: United Kingdom Market for FRP Bridge: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Manufacturing Process for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: FRP Bridge Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Manufacturing Process for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: United Kingdom FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
FRP Bridge in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: United Kingdom FRP Bridge Market in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: FRP Bridge Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 154: Spanish FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Spanish FRP Bridge Historic Market Review by Fiber
Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 156: FRP Bridge Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 157: Spanish FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 158: FRP Bridge Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in US$
by Resin for the period 2012-2019
Table 159: Spanish FRP Bridge Market Shares in Percentages by
Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Spanish FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Spanish FRP Bridge Historic Market Review by
Manufacturing Process in US$: 2012-2019
Table 162: FRP Bridge Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing Process for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 163: Spanish FRP Bridge Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: FRP Bridge Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019
Table 165: Spanish FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 166: Russian FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: FRP Bridge Market in Russia by Fiber Type:
A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 168: Russian FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by Fiber
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: FRP Bridge Market in Russia in US$ by Resin:
2020-2027
Table 170: FRP Bridge Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in US$
by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 171: Russian FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by Resin:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Russian FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: FRP Bridge Market in Russia by Manufacturing
Process: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 174: Russian FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Russian FRP Bridge Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: FRP Bridge Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 177: FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 178: Rest of Europe FRP Bridge Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Fiber Type: 2020-2027
Table 179: FRP Bridge Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by Fiber
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Europe FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: FRP Bridge Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in US$
by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 182: Rest of Europe FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis
in US$ by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 183: FRP Bridge Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of
Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: Rest of Europe FRP Bridge Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2020-2027
Table 185: FRP Bridge Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by
Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Europe FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Rest of Europe FRP Bridge Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 188: FRP Bridge Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Europe FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 190: Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 191: FRP Bridge Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: FRP Bridge Market in Asia-Pacific by Fiber Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Historic Market Scenario in
US$ by Fiber Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: FRP Bridge Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 197: Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market: Historic Review in
US$ by Resin for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market Share Shift by Resin:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: FRP Bridge Market in Asia-Pacific by Manufacturing
Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 200: Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Historic Market Scenario in
US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2012-2019
Table 201: Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: FRP Bridge Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 203: Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Historic Market Review in
US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 205: FRP Bridge Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Fiber Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 206: Australian FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Fiber Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Australian FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Australian FRP Bridge Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 209: FRP Bridge Market in Australia: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ by Resin for the Period 2012-2019
Table 210: Australian FRP Bridge Market Share Distribution by
Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: FRP Bridge Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Manufacturing Process for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Australian FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2012-2019
Table 213: Australian FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: FRP Bridge Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 215: Australian FRP Bridge Market in Retrospect in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 216: FRP Bridge Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 217: Indian FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Indian FRP Bridge Historic Market Review by Fiber
Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 219: FRP Bridge Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 220: Indian FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 221: FRP Bridge Market in India: Historic Analysis in US$
by Resin for the period 2012-2019
Table 222: Indian FRP Bridge Market Shares in Percentages by
Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Indian FRP Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 224: Indian FRP Bridge Historic Market Review by
Manufacturing Process in US$: 2012-2019
Table 225: FRP Bridge Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing Process for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 226: Indian FRP Bridge Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 227: FRP Bridge Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019
Table 228: Indian FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 229: FRP Bridge Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Fiber Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 230: South Korean FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Fiber Type: 2012-2019
Table 231: FRP Bridge Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: FRP Bridge Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Resin for the Period
2020-2027
Table 233: South Korean FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 234: FRP Bridge Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: FRP Bridge Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Manufacturing Process for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 236: South Korean FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2012-2019
Table 237: FRP Bridge Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: FRP Bridge Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 239: South Korean FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 240: FRP Bridge Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 241: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for FRP Bridge: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Fiber Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 242: FRP Bridge Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Fiber Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 243: Rest of Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market Share
Analysis by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 245: FRP Bridge Demand Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific
in US$ by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 246: Rest of Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market Share in
Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 247: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for FRP Bridge: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Manufacturing Process
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 248: FRP Bridge Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Manufacturing Process for the Period
2012-2019
Table 249: Rest of Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market Share
Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 250: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for FRP Bridge in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 251: Rest of Asia-Pacific FRP Bridge Market in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 252: FRP Bridge Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 253: Latin American FRP Bridge Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027
Table 254: FRP Bridge Market in Latin America in US$ by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 255: Latin American FRP Bridge Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 256: Latin American FRP Bridge Market Growth Prospects in
US$ by Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 257: FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ by Fiber Type: 2012-2019
Table 258: Latin American FRP Bridge Market by Fiber Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 259: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
FRP Bridge Market in US$ by Resin: 2020-2027
Table 260: FRP Bridge Historic Demand Scenario in Latin America
in US$ by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 261: Latin American FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 262: Latin American FRP Bridge Market Growth Prospects in
US$ by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 263: FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2012-2019
Table 264: Latin American FRP Bridge Market by Manufacturing
Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 265: Latin American Demand for FRP Bridge in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 266: FRP Bridge Market Review in Latin America in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 267: Latin American FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 268: Argentinean FRP Bridge Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Fiber Type: 2020-2027
Table 269: FRP Bridge Market in Argentina in US$ by Fiber Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 270: Argentinean FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 271: FRP Bridge Demand Potential in Argentina in US$ by
Resin: 2020-2027
Table 272: Argentinean FRP Bridge Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Resin: 2012-2019
Table 273: FRP Bridge Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales
by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 274: Argentinean FRP Bridge Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Manufacturing Process: 2020-2027
Table 275: FRP Bridge Market in Argentina in US$ by
Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 276: Argentinean FRP Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 277: Argentinean FRP Bridge Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 278: FRP Bridge Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 279: Argentinean FRP Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 280: FRP Bridge Market in Brazil by Fiber Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819180/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: