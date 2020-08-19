New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global FRP Bridge Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819180/?utm_source=GNW

1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Glass Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$43.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Carbon Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The FRP Bridge market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Other Fiber Types Segment to Record 4.9% CAGR



In the global Other Fiber Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 479-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

B&B Frp Manufacturing Inc.

Bedford Reinforced Plastics

Creative Pultrusions, Inc.

Cts Bridges Ltd.

FiberCore Europe

Fiberline Composites A/S

Guardian Bridge Rapid Construction Inc.

Lifespan Structures Ltd.

STRONGWELL Corporation

Zellcomp Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

FRP Emerges as an Ideal Replacement Material for Traditional

Bridges

FRP - A Game Changing Material for Structures

FRP Bridge: Growing at a Healthy Rate

Global Competitor Market Shares

FRP Bridge Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

How Does FRP Compare to Steel Bridge

Rising Significance of FRP Composites in Construction Industry

Augurs Well for Material?s Use in Bridge Constructions &

Repairs

Global Fibre-Reinforced Polymers Market - Percentage Breakdown

of Production by End-Use Industry

Presence of Large Base of Bridges Requiring Immediate

Infrastructure Repair and Rehabilitation - Potential for FRP

Bridges Market

Composite Advantage Uses FRP Panels for Bridge Renovations

Carbon Fiber Composite Bridges: Creating Stronger Bridges

Use of Glass Fiber Polymer Composites Rises in Bridges

Construction and Rehabilitation

Modular FRP Bridges - An Overview

Vehicular FRP Bridge Decks - Meeting the Evolving Needs of

Transport Industry

Pedestrian FRP Bridge Decks: Low Cost Manufacturing Favors Market

TRIGLASS® High Performance Profiles for Buildings and

Infrastructure

Product Overview

Fibre-Reinforced Polymer: An Introduction

Traditional Materials Used in Construction of Bridges

Fibre Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Bridges - An Introduction

Significance of Composites in Bridge Constructions



