New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market by Type, Livestock, Source, Form and Region - Global Forecast 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05068470/?utm_source=GNW

5 KT by 2025, recording a CAGR of 2.6%. The feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market is majorly driven by growing incidences of mycotoxin occurrences in crops, stringent regulations limiting the presence of mycotoxins in feed products, and the global increase in the risk of mycotoxin contamination in livestock feed. Furthermore, the increasing awareness about livestock health and nutrition, modernization of the livestock industry, and the rise in consumption of meat and other livestock-based products have also contributed to an increase in the market size of feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers. The growth of the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market is further influenced by the rising awareness among livestock rearers about the effect of mycotoxin contamination in feed, positive effects of feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers, and also various regulatory frameworks adopted in different regions and countries to prevent and eliminate the presence of mycotoxin contaminant in the global food chain.



By type, the clay subtype is projected to account for the largest market share in the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.

The clay subtype dominated the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market.Clay is the most widely used mycotoxin binder in the feed industry.



Clay mineral of aluminates and silicates are highly commercialized binders due to the increased awareness of consumers about their benefits, which is driving their market growth.Clay is highly effective against aflatoxins.



There are many different silicates, and they all differ in mycotoxin binding.Chemically modified clay can bind multiple mycotoxins, including fumonisins, zearalenone, and trichothecenes.



This has resulted in increased consumption of clay as a mycotoxin binder.



By livestock, the poultry subtype is projected to dominate the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.

The poultry segment is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment, in terms of livestock production.Broilers, layers, and breeders are domesticated to produce eggs and meat for commercial consumption.



Growing concerns about livestock health such as improved body mass, concern about the number and quality of egg production, and enhanced feed efficiency have led to an increasing demand for the use of mycotoxin binders & modifiers in poultry feed.



By source, the inorganic segment is projected to dominate the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.

The inorganic segment dominated the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market.Feed mycotoxin binders are mostly obtained from inorganic sources such as silicates of aluminum, sodium, potassium, and calcium.



The effectiveness of inorganic mycotoxin binders depends on the chemical structure and binding properties of mycotoxin binders such as polarity and solubility. Clay products including bentonite, zeolite, montmorillonites, and HSCAS (hydrated sodium calcium aluminosilicate), activated charcoal, and synthetic polymers such as polyvinylpyrrolidone and cholestyramine are used in the feed industry to bind aflatoxins.



By form, the dry form segment is projected to dominate the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the forecast period.

Feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers are most widely used in the dry form.Mycotoxin binders and modifiers are used in the dry form, as they mix readily with the feed ingredients and are easy to store.



Moreover, in the dry form, dosage can be more accurately measured by livestock growers in comparison with the liquid form. Such factors are driving the market for the dry form of feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 18%, Tier 2 -36%, and Tier- 46%

• By Designation: Managers-50%,C-level - 30%, and D-Level- 20%

• By Region: North America – 18%, Europe – 27%, Asia Pacific –37%, Rest of the World (RoW)** – 18%.

**RoW includes South Africa, Middle East and Other countries in Rest of the World.



Leading players profiled in this report

• Cargill (US)

• BASF (Germany)

• ADM (US)

• Bayer (Germany)

• Perstorp (Sweden)

• Novus International (US)

• BIOMIN (Austria)

• Impextraco (Belgium)

• Norel Animal Nutrition (Spain)

• Chr. Hansen (Denmark)

• Nutreco (Netherlands)

• Kemin (US)

• Adisseo (France)

• Global Nutritech (Turkey)

• Alltech (US)

• Amlan international (US)

• Olmix Group (France)

• Selko B.V (Ntetherlands)

• Micron Bio Systems (US)

• Sibbiopharm (Russia)

• AnfotalNutritions (India)

• FF Chemicals (Netherlands)

• Visscher Holland (Dutch)

• Bentoli Inc. (US)

• Bonaventure Animal Nutrition (US)



Research Coverage

This report segments the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market on the basis of type, livestock, source, form and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market is flourishing



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05068470/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001