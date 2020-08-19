NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against FirstEnergy Corp. ("FirstEnergy” or "the Company") (NYSE: FE) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired FirstEnergy securities between February 21, 2017 and July 21, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/fe.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that material adverse facts. Specifically, the complaint alleges that: (1) defendants touted FirstEnergy's legislative "solutions" to problems with its nuclear facilities, but failed to disclose that these "solutions" centered on an illicit campaign to corrupt high-profile state legislators in order to secure legislation favoring the Company; (2) over roughly three years, FirstEnergy and its affiliates funneled more than $60 million to prominent state politicians and lobbyists, including Ohio Speaker Larry Householder, in order to secure the passage of Ohio House Bill 6 ("HB6"), which provided a $1.3 billion ratepayer-funded bailout to keep the Company's failing nuclear facilities in operation; (3) defendants falsely represented that they were complying with state and federal laws and regulations regarding regulatory matters throughout the Class Period, exposing the Company and its investors to the extreme undisclosed risks of reputational, legal and financial harm; (4) as a result of defendants' false statements and omissions, the price of FirstEnergy stock was artificially inflated to a high of more than $50 per share during the Class Period, and Company insiders were able to sell more than $17 million worth of their FirstEnergy shares at these artificially inflated prices.

On July 21, 2010, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder in connection with an alleged illegal scheme involving bribery in return for Householder's championing of a state-funded bailout of two nuclear power plants formerly owned by FirstEnergy. On this news, FirstEnergy's stock price fell $7.01 per share, or 16.99%, to close at $34.25 per share on July 21, 2020.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/fe or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in FirstEnergy you have until September 25, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as co-lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com